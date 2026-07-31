Interim County Executive Sworn In

Thursday, July 30, 2026, Judge William Domina administered the oath of office for Tom Farley as Interim Waukesha County Executive. Farley was joined by his wife Kathy and daughter Courtney. Prior to his swearing in, Farley was appointed and nominated by the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors to serve through December until the special election is held. In July, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow lost his battle with cancer. The County Clerk called a special election for December 15 which will determine a new County Executive to finish out the remainder of Paul's term through April 2027.

Farley retired in 2016 after a distinguished 31-year career with Waukesha County, serving 25 of those years as Corporation Counsel, the county’s lead attorney. Over the decades, he was an integral adviser during three of the county’s most significant structural transitions: the transition to the County Executive form of government, the 2005 interim transition following the resignation of Dan Finley, and the 2015 leadership transfer from Dan Vrakas to Paul Farrow.

Farley is committed to carrying on Paul’s dedication to serving Waukesha County residents while keeping county operations steady, focused, and on track.