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Oconee County man charged with tax evasion

SCDOR agents arrested an Oconee County man on Thursday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Dusty Lee Horne, 44, of Westminster, failed to file a South Carolina Individual Income Tax return for tax years 2022-2024, according to arrest warrants. He also claimed to be exempt from Income Tax withholding with his employer.

Horne had gross income of at least $263,162 for the years in question. He evaded payment of approximately $11,585 in state Income Tax.

If convicted of tax evasion, Horne faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for each count, plus the cost of prosecution. He is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, submit a Tax Violation Complaint to the SCDOR:

  • We recommend submitting your complaint on MyDORWAY, the SCDOR’s free online tax portal. Get started at dor.sc.gov/tax-violation-complaint
    • You do not need to log in or create an account to submit a complaint on MyDORWAY.
  • You can also submit a paper Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27). 
    • Email your completed form to FraudAdvisor@dor.sc.gov or mail it to
      South Carolina Department of Revenue
      Attn: Fraud Advisor
      2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B7
      North Charleston, SC 29406

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SCDOR Public Information Office
news@dor.sc.gov

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Oconee County man charged with tax evasion

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