StarProve Launches Verified, Address-Based Job Site Platform for Contractors

StarProve

A closed network where verified contractors log job site experience tied to the property address, never to a person.

WILLINGBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarProve , a mobile platform for licensed contractors, has launched on the Apple App Store, giving tradespeople a way to check what happened at a job site before they quote a job. Unlike open review apps, StarProve admits members by verified contractor license only, ties every entry to a property address rather than to a person, and keeps all records anonymous between members.The launch addresses a problem the industry increasingly recognizes. According to Built's 2025 Construction Cash Crunch survey, 60% of contractors say a client's payment reputation significantly affects their decision to bid — yet contractors have had no shared, professional way to know that history before taking a job. Payment delays now cost the U.S. construction industry an estimated $280 billion a year (Rabbet 2024 Construction Payments Report), and roughly 70% of contractors report regular slow payment (Built 2025)."Contractors have always carried this knowledge — but it lived in one person's head and left with them when they drove off the site," said StarProve's founder, a licensed contractor who works in the trades. "The next contractor walked into the same job, the same situation, and paid for the same lesson again. StarProve exists so that experience finally has somewhere to stay — with the address, so it protects everyone who comes after."How StarProve is different:License-verified entry. Every member confirms an active contractor license before gaining access. There are no homeowners, no anonymous sign-ups, and no general public inside — only verified professionals. Verification documents are deleted after review and are not stored.Address-based, not person-based. Entries describe the conditions found at a specific job site — how a project went, site conditions, working environment — and are tied to the property address, never to an individual's name. StarProve does not rate, profile, or identify homeowners.Anonymous between members. Contractors see the experience logged at an address, but not who logged it. No names, no profiles.Built by a contractor. StarProve was created by someone who has worked in the trades, not adapted from a generic review template.How it works: A contractor opens the app to a map of addresses where verified professionals have worked. Before quoting a job, they check the address and see what others found there. If no one has logged that address yet, they're the first — they record their own experience, so the next contractor who comes after them doesn't walk in blind. Every entry builds the map for the professionals who follow.StarProve is available now on the Apple App Store. A free first month is available with no credit card required.About StarProve: StarProve is a private, closed platform for license-verified contractors to preserve and access professional job site experience, tied to property addresses rather than to individuals. StarProve does not identify, rate, or profile homeowners, residents, or property owners, does not provide consumer reports, and is not a consumer reporting agency under the FCRA. Learn more at starprove.app.Media Contact:info@starprove.appstarprove.app

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