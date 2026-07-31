UPDATE: Today’s Search Unsuccessful

Bear Lake Regional Park will be CLOSED AGAIN Tomorrow, Friday, July 31, 2026

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Team (EOT) and Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers arrived at Bear Lake early this morning and searched until early afternoon. Hampered by the continued extremely low visibility, the large and deep amount of silt, aquatic vegetation, and other hazards below the surface, unfortunately, their recovery efforts were unsuccessful.

Public Notice/Park Closure: Bear Lake Regional Park will be CLOSED AGAIN tomorrow, Friday, July 31, 2026, for another search attempt.

Search efforts will continually be evaluated and changed, heavily dependent upon safety, weather, and lake conditions, until the victim is recovered and reunited with his grieving family and friends.

Again, tomorrow, July 31, 2026, Spokane County Bear Lake Regional Park will be CLOSED to the public.

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