Community Leaders Announce Disaster Assistance Center and Resource Website for Fire Victims

This afternoon, elected leadership from Spokane County, County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Schools and the Innovia Foundation came together to announce how fire victims may access information and resources.

Spokane County Commissioner Chris Jordan announced the opening of a Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) on Thursday, August 6th from noon to 6:00 p.m. The hours are Thursday from noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, their hours will be extended from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The DAC will be a hub for information about a variety of services and resources. There will be a variety of county and city departments and staff available to answer questions, provide forms, and help guide families through the recovery process. There will also be information from a variety of non-profits and other organizations seeking to help fire victims.

The news of the DAC opening was followed by the announcement that the Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Resources website was available at www.spokanecommunityresources.org.

If you or a loved one have been evacuated, lost your home, or require services to recover from this disaster – you are encouraged to go to www.spokanecommunityresources.org and/or visit the Disaster Assistance Center at Shadle Park High School, beginning tomorrow at noon.