Joint Statement on legislation protecting child welfare in the Commonwealth

(BOSTON—7/30/2026) Today, Representative Jay Livingstone (D-Boston), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities, and Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, issued the following statement:

“As the co-chairs of the conference committee appointed to reconcile differences in the House and Senate versions of H.4644/S.3121, An Act enhancing child welfare protections, we are happy to share that we have reached an agreement on legislation that will protect our Commonwealth’s youngest and often most vulnerable residents, investing in them and their future in Massachusetts.

The bill strengthens and builds on the work of existing entities including the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA), the Department of Children and Families (DCF), and the Family Resource Center (FRC) network in order to take a comprehensive approach toward making sure all children receive the support they deserve.

The conference committee will file this report later tonight, with thanks to committee members Senators Robyn Kennedy and Patrick O’Connor and Representatives Judith Garcia and Alyson Sullivan-Almeida for their partnership.”