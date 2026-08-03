Joint Statement from Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano

(BOSTON—7/31/2026) Today, Senate President Karen Spilka (D-Ashland) and House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy), released the following statement.

“As we enter the final months of lawmaking for the 194th legislative session, the Legislature’s results speak for themselves: proposals addressing the high cost of living, access to housing, and making state government more efficient and transparent—along with a number of initiatives designed to protect our residents from the harmful actions of the federal government—have either been signed into law, are on the Governor’s desk, or are in final deliberations.

By listening to a broad range of stakeholders and working in partnership, we have taken important steps to address many of the concerns, such as affordability and standing up to the Trump Administration, that matter most to Massachusetts residents.

Throughout the process, we have reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s leadership in several areas, including creating some of the strongest protections in the country for our immigrant neighbors. We have also preserved meaningful access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care, stood up for residents’ civil and human rights, supported public education at every level, cut costs in health care and housing, and taken steps to safeguard our fiscal health and economic vitality during a very volatile time.

We are committed to continuing our work until January on issues that make our state stronger and make life more affordable for families. Our residents deserve nothing less.”

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