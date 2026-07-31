U.S., ROKAF engineers strengthen interoperability through joint aircraft arresting systems training

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron hosted Republic of Korea Air Force engineers for a joint interoperability training focused on aircraft arresting systems at Osan Air Base, ROK, July 27, 2026.

This initiative marked the first event of its kind between Osan’s power production team and its ROKAF counterparts from 12 installations across the Korean Peninsula to exchange technical expertise, improve safety standards and strengthen combined readiness in an effort to reduce runway hazards and improve emergency aircraft recovery capabilities.

The event was organized after the Jeju Air Flight 2216 incident prompted ROKAF engineers to reexamine the design of above-ground Barrier Arresting Kit-12 AAS shelters at their installations. Seeking to improve future airfield infrastructure, ROKAF personnel requested an opportunity to study Osan's above ground and underground AAS shelters, including the design, safety measures and communication methods utilized.

“This critical safety initiative will help modernize combined airfield runway environments, eliminating lethal obstructing hazards while preventing future mishaps and standardizing all ROKAF airfields across the Korean Peninsula after the Jeju incident,” said Staff Sgt. Julyon Moton, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron AAS supervisor.

Throughout the training, U.S. engineers demonstrated how Osan's BAK-12 systems are configured and maintained, covering everything from shelter construction standards and maintenance procedures to specialized tools, safety protocols and operational techniques.

Participants also observed how the installation's unique raised battery AAS configuration is employed to engage F-16 Fighting Falcons in the case of an in-flight emergency.

One of the key discussions during the training centered on underground barrier pits, highlighting the advantages and limitations of the BAK-12 underground pit design.

“The shelter is completely underground level with the airfield, providing no obstruction whatsoever if an aircraft were to veer off the runway or conduct an emergency landing,” said Moton. “This allows the fuselage or wing to pass over the top of the underground shelter.”

The 51st CES Airmen also addressed one of the design's primary challenges: flooding during periods of heavy precipitation. They explained how Osan engineers mitigate that risk through multiple drainage systems and pumps that protect $250,000 worth of aircraft arresting equipment.

In addition to a visual tour of AAS shelters and tools, ROKAF representatives participated in classroom instruction and a Q&A session, allowing engineers to compare challenges unique to their airfields while collectively developing solutions that can be applied across the Korean Peninsula.

“This training ensures the interoperability of key South Korean and U.S. military aircraft so they can land at each other’s bases in the event of an emergency, and it ensures the continuity of wartime operations by protecting pilots’ lives and safeguarding fighter aircraft assets,” said ROKAF Senior Master Sgt. Soon Hyuk Hong, fire fighter and barrier maintenance engineer.

Through this collaboration, engineers from both air forces were able to compare job qualification standards, evaluate maintenance practices and identify opportunities to incorporate successful procedures from each service into their own operations.

“I hope our ROKAF counterparts can learn from Osan’s vast knowledge and experience with airfield infrastructure design to modernize all ROKAF airfields, improve safety standards across the Korean Peninsula and enhance their AAS expertise utilizing our training,” said Moton. “I also hope the U.S. Air Force can benefit from this training by enabling more joint ROKAF training events to further enhance interoperability, improve combined defense readiness, enhance tactical execution through shared fifth generation integration and strengthen regional deterrence.”

As U.S. and ROK forces continue to operate as an integrated team, standardizing and sharing engineering expertise enhances combined readiness, strengthens the ability to safely recover aircraft during emergencies and reinforces the alliance's capacity to project airpower throughout the Pacific.