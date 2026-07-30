MCFR: Temporary Relocation of Sugarloaf Key Station 10; Coverage Continues

Monroe County Fire Rescue (MCFR) has temporarily relocated personnel assigned to Station 10 in Sugarloaf Key to Station 9 in Big Coppitt Key and Station 11 in Cudjoe Key. This temporary relocation will not affect MCFR’s commitment to serving the Sugarloaf Key area. A dedicated Advanced Life Support response capability will remain in place for the area, supported by Monroe County firefighters and paramedics, who will work the same shifts as at the temporary location.

Station 10 personnel were initially relocated to a temporary location within the Sugarloaf Key area in July 2025 after the existing station became unsuitable for occupancy. The county is working with a contractor to rebuild the Sugarloaf station. Starting July 29, 2026, these crews will respond from Monroe County Fire Rescue’s neighboring stations to the north and south while planning and construction for Station 10 continues.

Station 10 crews will continue conducting daily training, fire inspections, pre-incident planning, and other operational activities throughout the Sugarloaf Key community. MCFR will closely monitor all response times and will adjust if necessary to protect the community members of Sugarloaf Key.

“The safety of Sugarloaf Key residents and visitors remains our priority during this temporary relocation,” said Monroe County Fire Chief R.L. Colina. “Although our crews are temporarily responding from neighboring stations, Monroe County Fire Rescue will maintain an active presence in the Sugarloaf area and continue providing daily operations and emergency response coverage.”