Silver and LYNX Launch Production AI Claims Automation to Help TPAs Modernize Claims Processing

Embedded AI-powered claims automation accelerates adjudication, improves participant experience, and reduces manual claim reviews for employee benefit programs.

Silver’s AI claims automation has been live with many TPAs for several years. It has proven its business value and we consistently extend the usage of AI Claims to more processing tasks” — Oded Shekel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver, an AI-powered claims automation company and Lynx, the API-first healthcare fintech platform powering consumer-directed benefit programs, today announced the production launch of embedded AI claims automation within the Lynx platform.

The solution supports claims submitted for various benefit programs such as Healthcare Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), Dependent Care FSA (DCFSA), Health Reimbursement Account (HRA), Medicare Advantage (MA), and more. It targets scenarios where participants need to submit documents such as receipts, EOBs, and medical statements that claim processors need to manually validate before reimbursing participants’ expenses.

As TPAs increasingly evaluate next-generation platform infrastructure, the Lynx and Silver integration delivers production-ready AI claims automation that is embedded directly into operational workflows, not simply announced as a future capability.

"Healthcare organizations shouldn't have to choose between operational efficiency and delivering an exceptional participant experience" said Matt Renfro, CEO of Lynx. "By embedding Silver's AI directly into the Lynx platform, we're enabling organizations to automate claims processing, reduce operational burden, and return decisions to participants dramatically faster, all while maintaining the accuracy and oversight required in healthcare."

Unlike traditional claims workflows that often require manual document review and processing over one to three business days, the Silver and Lynx solution delivers trustworthy adjudication results in seconds or minutes, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and allows operations teams to focus on higher-value customer interactions instead of repetitive document review.

AI Embedded Directly Into the Claims Workflow

Claims submitted through Lynx are securely routed to Silver's AI engine, which analyzes supporting documentation and returns an adjudication decision directly within the Lynx operations experience.

Silver's AI analyzes unstructured claim documents, including receipts, PDFs, and images, extracts claim data, validates that information through automated consistency checks, compares submitted expenses against benefit policies, and returns an adjudication response to the Lynx solution. The platform is intentionally designed with a conservative approach to maximize accuracy, automatically routing any claims that require additional review to operations staff.

The combined solution helps organizations:

• Accelerate claim response times from days to seconds or minutes for many claims

• Deliver automated claims processing 24 hours a day, seven days a week

• Reduce manual claim review and operational workload

• Improve participant satisfaction through significantly faster claim decisions

• Repurpose operations staff toward higher-value participant support instead of routine document processing

TPAs who use Silver are responding to claims three times faster on average while reducing manual claims processing tasks by approximately 50%. Silver's AI recommendation engine also consistently performs at greater than 99.9% accuracy, which is higher than manual adjudication.

"Silver’s AI claims automation has been live with many TPAs for several years. It has proven its business value and we consistently extend the usage of AI Claims to more plan types" said Oded Shekel, CEO of Silver. "Together with Lynx, we're delivering AI-powered claims automation that organizations can deploy today to accelerate participant responses, improve operational efficiency, and modernize claims administration."

Built for Modern Benefits Administration

The embedded claims automation capability supports a broad range of consumer-directed healthcare benefit programs, including Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Medicare Advantage supplemental benefit programs.

For TPAs evaluating next-generation platform infrastructure, the integration represents another step in Lynx's strategy of delivering modern API-first healthcare payments, embedded financial technology, real-time benefit administration, and intelligent automation through a single configurable platform.

About Silver

Silver provides AI-powered claims automation technology that helps healthcare organizations automate document review, accelerate claims adjudication, improve operational efficiency, and enhance participant experiences while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and human oversight.

Learn more at www.withsilver.app/tpas.

About Lynx

Lynx is an API-first healthcare fintech platform that enables third-party administrators, health plans, financial institutions, and employers to modernize healthcare payments, benefit administration, and consumer-directed accounts. Through configurable APIs, programmable payment infrastructure, digital wallets, real-time adjudication, and embedded financial services, Lynx helps organizations deliver seamless healthcare payment experiences across multiple lines of business.

Learn more at www.lynx-fh.com.

Media Contacts

Silver

Dan Somrack

CTO

sales@withsilver.app

Lynx

Blair Leking

VP of Marketing

hello@lynx-fh.com

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