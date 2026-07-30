The Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division is announcing that an asphalt sealing project will be taking place on Monday, August 3rd, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The project will take place in the 200 & 300 blocks of North County Line Road. This area will have temporary traffic delays. Motorists traveling this route should expect traffic restrictions and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Monday, August 3rd, pending weather conditions.

Please direct any questions to the Ellis County Public Works Road & Bridge Division at 785-628-9455. Your cooperation during this project is appreciated.