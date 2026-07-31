Capitol Tech Solutions Ready to Help California Agencies Implement Claude AI

Capitol Tech Solutions brings hands-on Claude AI experience to help California agencies implement generative AI securely and effectively.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Tech Solutions (CTS) welcomes California's decision to expand access to Anthropic's Claude AI platform across state government, calling it an important step toward helping agencies deliver faster, more efficient, and more innovative services for Californians.As agencies begin exploring how generative AI can improve operations, Capitol Tech Solutions is prepared to help organizations move from experimentation to practical implementation. With extensive hands-on experience using Claude across software development, business analysis, technical documentation, solution architecture, quality assurance, and digital modernization initiatives, CTS has already integrated the technology into many of its own internal workflows and client delivery processes."California has consistently been a leader in government innovation, and this initiative continues that tradition," said Jesse Law, VP of Technology for Capitol Tech Solutions. "We're excited to see agencies gain broader access to Claude because we've experienced firsthand how much value it can bring when implemented thoughtfully. AI isn't about replacing people, it's about helping public servants work more efficiently and focus on higher-value work."For more than two decades, Capitol Tech Solutions has partnered with California state agencies to modernize critical systems, develop custom applications, improve digital services, and deliver secure cloud-based solutions. The company's experience implementing emerging technologies within highly regulated government environments positions it to help agencies adopt generative AI responsibly while maintaining security, governance, and human oversight.CTS is prepared to support agencies throughout every stage of AI adoption, including:• AI readiness assessments and implementation planning• Claude integration into business and technical workflows• Secure AI governance and best practices• Staff training and prompt engineering workshops• AI-assisted software development and modernization• Business process optimization using generative AI• Responsible AI adoption strategies aligned with public sector needsGenerative AI is rapidly becoming an essential tool for government organizations seeking to improve efficiency, accelerate project delivery, reduce administrative burden, and enhance customer service. CTS believes the greatest value comes not simply from deploying AI tools, but from thoughtfully integrating them into existing business processes where they can deliver measurable results."As agencies begin evaluating where Claude can have the biggest impact, we're ready to help," Law said. "Our team has already invested significant time learning how to use these tools effectively. We're excited to partner with state agencies to turn this opportunity into real operational improvements."About Capitol Tech SolutionsCapitol Tech Solutions is a Sacramento-based technology consulting firm specializing in custom software development , cloud solutions, data engineering, website modernization , accessibility, and digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CTS has partnered with California state and local government agencies to design, build, and support secure technology solutions that improve public services.

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