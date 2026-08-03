Hydro Cannon Fire Defense Highlights Growing Need for Wildfire Preparedness

Company Founded After Devastating Oakland Fires Develops Water Cannon Technology To Protect Homes, Businesses, and Critical Infrastructure

GREENWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wildfire season intensifies with 609 active wildfires currently burning across the U.S., wildfire preparedness has become a vital conversation for homeowners, businesses, and agricultural development owners located in high-risk regions. Hydro Cannon Fire Defense was created by Bill Faulkner after witnessing the destruction of the 1991 Oakland fires as a way to deliver high-capacity, wide-coverage water cannon systems that protect lives, property, and critical infrastructure when evacuation is delayed, impossible, or dangerous.Hydro Cannon Fire Defense’s proprietary water cannon technology utilizes existing water sources such as swimming pools, water tanks, and ponds to deliver a continuous, evenly distributed spray across a 250-foot diameter area at a rate of approximately 5,000 gallons per hour. Their systems are designed for luxury residences, commercial businesses, equestrian and large-acreage properties, vineyards, resorts, and other high-value properties located in wildfire-prone regions. In addition to residential systems, the company also manufactures hydrant-mounted water cannon systems for qualified fire departments and emergency response agencies seeking expanded suppression capabilities."Wildfires don't wait for you to be ready, and firefighters simply can't be everywhere at once," says CEO Bill Faulkner. "After seeing entire neighborhoods lost in Oakland, I knew there had to be a better way to help people protect what they've spent a lifetime building. Hydro Cannon Fire Defense was created to give property owners another line of defense and a relief from stress.”Hydro Cannon Fire Defense’s mounted water cannon is available in three different systems:• Tank Draw System: Uses an easy-install water tank (5,000 gallons or larger recommended) to provide water needed to defend semi-urban environments where a large water source isn’t available.• Pool Draw System: A fully self-contained high-pressure pump that draws water from pools throught a fire house mounted to the Hydro Cannon. Condensed to a heavy-duty cart, it can be easily moved and stored during off seasons. A Mini-Pro option with the same pump but smaller fuel tank is also available for residences with less storage area.• Lake/Pond Draw System: This system uses the same pump and fuel tank as the Pool Draw system, but sources water from a pond or lake. mounted to a concrete pad and permanently resides by the water source.With wildfire activity continuing to impact communities nationwide, Hydro Cannon Fire Defense provides a proactive solution to help protect lives, property and critical infrastructure through their innovative wildfire defense technology designed for modern fire behavior.View system demos and find more information about Hydro Cannon Fire Defense at hydrocannonfiredefense.com About Hydro Cannon Fire Defense, LLCHydro Cannon Fire Defense, LLC was born from firsthand experience with one of California's most devastating wildfires. After witnessing the destruction caused by the Oakland wildfire, the company's founders recognized the need for a practical way to help protect homes when fast-moving flames overwhelmed traditional firefighting efforts. Hydro Cannon Fire Defense's mission is to develop dependable wildfire defense systems that help protect lives, properties, and critical infrastructures.Hydro Cannon Fire Defense's proprietary systems utilize existing water sources, such as swimming pools, ponds, lakes, and water storage tanks, to deliver continuous, wide-area water coverage across up to a 250-foot diameter at a rate of approximately 5,000 gallons per hour. They also develop professional-grade hydrant-mounted cannon systems intended exclusively for qualified city, state, and fire management agencies. Engineered to help reduce radiant heat, suppress wind-driven embers, and slow fire progression, the systems are designed to provide an additional layer of defense to help safeguard communities in an era of increasingly severe wildfire activity.

Hydro Cannon Fire Defense Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.