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New resource: Child Care Background Clearance Process

The Office of Background Processing (OBP) is excited to announce the launch of our resource manual for Child Care Background Clearance Process. These user-friendly tools are designed to educate both staff and providers, helping them understand and implement the background check process.  

These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to clarity and effectiveness in the background check process.  

The updated document can be found at dlbc.utah.gov , under Office of Background Processing > Office of Background Processing Overview > Additional Resources.

This resource will continue to be updated as we honor our commitment to continuously work with stakeholders and the public.  Please check back for updates and contact us if you have any questions.  

Thank you for your ongoing support and valuable contributions to your community. 

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New resource: Child Care Background Clearance Process

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