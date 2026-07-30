RFPs Solicited for Excelsior Ditch Project

Alamosa County is soliciting proposals to perform the replacement of the Stanley Road Bridge over the Excelsior Ditch. The scope of services includes, but is not limited to, the removal of the existing bridge structure, the installation of a 12' by 6' concrete box culvert with a buried bottom slab, ancillary earthwork, and other miscellaneous construction items. The proposal documents may be picked up at the Alamosa County Road & Bridge Department, 8663 County Road 109S, Alamosa, CO 81101 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Request For Proposals. Full Construction Plans.

Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 21, 2026. Any proposal received after this time will not be considered and will be returned to the respondent unopened unless good cause is shown as determined by Alamosa County in its sole discretion.

Contact: Ronnie Medina, Alamosa County R & B, 8663 County Road 109S, Alamosa, CO 81101, 719-589-6262, ronnie.medina@alamosacounty.org









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