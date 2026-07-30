Iowa DNR investigating boating fatality on Clear Lake

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a boating fatality that occurred on the west end of Clear Lake earlier today.

A call was received around 8:30 a.m. about two boats that collided in the area known locally as Little Lake. The victim is a male who was operating a fishing boat. A passenger in his boat was injured and has been transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Passengers in the other boat were not injured. Alcohol has been eliminated as a contributing factor in the incident.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation officers, Ventura and Clear Lake fire departments, Clear Lake Police Department and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.