DNR hosting online Iowa Recycling Measurement and Reporting stakeholder event

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a Recycling Measurement and Reporting stakeholder event. The meeting will take place online on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to present the results of an evaluation on how other states collect and manage recycling data. The type of information and possible collection methods Iowa could consider implementing will also be presented and discussed.

This collaborative effort was led by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through a Solid Waste Infrastructure (SWIFR) grant.

Stakeholder event attendees will have an opportunity to discuss the report with DNR staff, consultants and other stakeholders and provide input on recommendations to the report.

Stakeholder Event Agenda

Welcome and Project Background Stakeholders, DNR Staff and Consultants Project Background

Review Evaluated Recycling Data and Reporting Methods

Discuss Possible Recycling Data and Reporting Recommendations for Iowa Data Reporting Roles and Responsibilities Type of Recycling Data to Collect Data Reporting Frequency Possible Implementation Considerations

Closing Statements and next Steps

This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about recycling data management and reporting.

Pre-registration is required. To register: Iowa SMM - Next Steps: Stakeholder Meeting