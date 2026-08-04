Traffic Advisory - Kings Highway between Tiseo Boulevard and Village Drive Left-Hand Turn Lanes Closed Overnight
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2026) – The left-hand turn lanes on Kings Highway between Tiseo Boulevard and Village Drive will be closed 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5 for Public Works crews to install a new traffic signal cabinet.
Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Will Steele, Public Works at Will.Steele@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.