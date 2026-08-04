Traffic Advisory - Kings Highway between Tiseo Boulevard and Village Drive Left-Hand Turn Lanes Closed Overnight

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2026) – The left-hand turn lanes on Kings Highway between Tiseo Boulevard and Village Drive will be closed 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5 for Public Works crews to install a new traffic signal cabinet.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Will Steele, Public Works at Will.Steele@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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