Washington Conservation Corps opens recruitment for AmeriCorps members statewide

Our Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) program is recruiting about 260 AmeriCorps members to support critical restoration and recreation projects across the state.

WCC is a career-development program within Ecology providing hands-on experience and mentorship to young adults and military veterans. We work with more than 100 partner entities that have environmental restoration and recreation projects for our members including cities and counties, local conservation districts and parks departments, Tribes, state and federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations.

Our WCC members serve partner organizations either as part of a six-person field crew made up of one supervisor and five members or as an individual placement. All our members gain professional skills through a range of projects such as:

Planting native trees and shrubs

Constructing and improving recreation trails and campgrounds

Restoring salmon habitat along streams and waterways

Removing harmful marine shoreline debris

Educating youth and community members about the environment

Contributing to scientific monitoring and research

Responding to disasters such as wildfires, floods, landslides and hazardous material spills

During the current WCC service year, which started Oct. 1, 2025, and ends Sept. 10, 2026, members supported hundreds of conservation projects throughout Washington. They reduced fuel loads in wildfire-prone forests near Spokane, created a self-guided walk focused on plants and trees at Tukwila Park in King County to commemorate Earth Month, and delivered supplies to Whatcom County residents impacted by the historic December 2025 floods.

Join WCC

A WCC member in Spokane removes the lower branches of a pine tree to improve wildfire resilience.

WCC member positions are open to young adults ages 18-25, as well as military veterans and people with mental or sensory disabilities of any age. Members receive a living allowance, health insurance, professional training, and an education award after successfully completing their term.

Positions start service on Oct. 5, 2026, and end on Sept. 15, 2027. Field crew interviews are scheduled on a rolling basis, so we recommend applying early!

To apply:

Read our member eligibility requirements.

View openings and position descriptions on our web map.

Submit an online application. Individual placement positions may require a cover letter and resume in addition to an online application. Application requirements are noted in the position descriptions.

Continuing partnership with AmeriCorps

We are excited to share that the federal AmeriCorps agency awarded WCC a $4.4 million grant for the 2026-2027 service year. This means we will be able to continue offering our members AmeriCorps benefits including student loan forbearance, childcare assistance, interest payments toward qualified loans, and the AmeriCorps Education Award — a scholarship which can be used to pursue further education or pay off student loans.

Established in 1993, AmeriCorps strives to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering. WCC first partnered with AmeriCorps in 1994, allowing us to expand our program.

Our updated logo (right) and prior logo (left) on member hard hats.

A new look for WCC

After more than 20 years, we’re excited to bring a fresh look to WCC!

This past winter, we unveiled a new logo and updated branding for our program.

Our new WCC logo reflects the breadth of our program and the diverse landscapes where we serve — from the golden rolling hills of the Palouse to the forested rivers and valleys of the Olympic Peninsula. It honors the people who make our work possible: our boots-on-the-ground members and staff who serve their communities by planting trees, improving salmon habitat, maintaining trails, and so much more.

Keep an eye out for our new logo on a hard hat or sign at a park near you!