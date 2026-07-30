Paramount Roofing NH Opens New Hooksett Headquarters

Paramount Roofing NH serves homeowners across Hooksett and the Lakes Region with expert roof repair, replacement, and metal roofing installations. The Paramount Roofing NH crew at work on a full roof replacement in New Hampshire. A New Hampshire home serviced by Paramount Roofing NH, built to handle harsh winter conditions.

Roofing contractor brings industry-leading 30-year workmanship warranty and lifetime metal roofing guarantee to homeowners from Hooksett to the Lakes Region

When we say we offer the best warranty in New Hampshire, we mean it. 30 years on workmanship, lifetime on metal. Homeowners deserve that kind of peace of mind.” — Brandon Sullivan

HOOKSETT, NH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Roofing NH , a GAF-certified roofing contractor serving New Hampshire homeowners and businesses, has officially established its new headquarters at 47 Thames Road, Unit 4, Hooksett, NH 03106. The move marks a significant milestone for the company as it expands its reach across the state, with a focused commitment to serving communities throughout New Hampshire's Lakes Region.The new location positions Paramount Roofing NH for continued growth as demand for high-quality residential and commercial roofing services increases across central and northern New Hampshire.From its new Hooksett base, the company is now actively serving homeowners in Laconia, Meredith, Gilford, Wolfeboro, Center Harbor, Alton, Tilton, Belmont, and surrounding Lakes Region communities.What sets Paramount Roofing NH apart from competitors is its industry-leading warranty program. As one of the few GAF-certified contractors in New Hampshire, Paramount Roofing NH offers a 30-year workmanship warranty on roofing installations — widely regarded as the best labor warranty available in the state.Homeowners who choose metal roofing receive an even stronger guarantee, with lifetime warranty coverage on all metal roofing materials and installation."We've been building a reputation for quality work and standing behind every job we do," said Brandon, owner of Paramount Roofing NH. "Our new Hooksett location lets us better serve the Lakes Region and the communities we've been growing into."When we say we offer the best warranty in New Hampshire, we mean it. 30 years on workmanship, lifetime on metal. Homeowners deserve that kind of peace of mind."Paramount Roofing NH specializes in full roof replacements, repairs, storm damage restoration, and metal roofing systems for residential and light commercial properties. The company's GAF certification ensures that customers have access to GAF's enhanced warranty programs, providing additional protection beyond standard contractor offerings.Homeowners across the Lakes Region and greater New Hampshire area can learn more or request a free inspection and estimate by visiting paramount-roofing-nh.com or calling 603-738-5881.About Paramount Roofing NHParamount Roofing NH is a GAF-certified roofing contractor headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing including full replacements, repairs, storm damage restoration, and metal roofing systems. Paramount Roofing NH offers New Hampshire's best labor warranty — 30 years on workmanship — and a lifetime warranty on all metal roofing materials. Serving communities across central New Hampshire and the Lakes Region including Laconia, Meredith, Gilford, Wolfeboro, Tilton, Belmont, Alton, Center Harbor, and surrounding areas. Visit paramount-roofing-nh.com or call 603-738-5881.

Standing Seam Metal Roof New Hampshire

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