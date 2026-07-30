2026 DNREC Photo Contest Winners Unveiled

Winners of the second DNREC Photo Contest were announced during Governor’s Day (July 30) at the Delaware State Fair. Left to right as shown above are contest winners and the categories for which they were cited: Vicente Pineda, People Enjoying Nature; Bill Cheadle, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways; Emma Serbinski, Youth; and Fred Waski, Hunting and Fishing. /Delaware DNREC photo

Photos of Native Birds, Hunting Retrievers and Breathtaking Scenery Are Amongst Winning Images

Winners of the 2026 DNREC Photo Contest gathered at the Delaware State Fair today to be honored by Governor Matt Meyer and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. This year – the second for the annual contest – DNREC encouraged photographers of all ages and skills levels to submit eye-catching images they had taken of the natural world in Delaware spanning five categories: People Enjoying Nature, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways, Wildlife and Aquatic Life, Hunting and Fishing, and Youth Entries.

“We are thrilled by all the photographers who shared their amazing images of Delaware’s natural beauty and the many ways to enjoy it,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Congratulations to all of the winners and honorable mentions. We look forward to showing your excellent work to a larger audience.”

Vincente Pineda, who won the People Enjoying Nature category, captured a woman painting in her garden in his photo, “Spring.” “Nature is always there. And that’s one of my favorite things about what the world has to offer. It is always there, welcoming, waiting to be captured,” he said. “It is there. It is public. It is for all of us to have, for all of us to enjoy. All it takes is passion.”

A judging panel considered submissions based on how well they performed in four criteria: visual effectiveness, originality/creativity, universal appeal and message/theme. Each winner will receive a $500 gift card, daily Delaware State Parks passes, a gift bag and an award certificate. Listed below are the winners and honorable mentions from each category:

People Enjoying Nature

Winner: “Spring” by Vicente Pineda

Honorable Mentions:

“Chasing Sunsets” by Gavin Garrison

“Misty Morning Kayak” by Paul Sylvia

“Rehoboth Bay Sunset” by Natasha Bayus

Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways

Winner: “Harbor of Refuge” by Bill Cheadle

Honorable Mentions:

“Mirrors on IR Bay” by Lou Pugliese

“Morning Mist at Trap Pond” by Beth Baker

“Indian River Inlet Bridge at Sunset” by Josh Lynch

Wildlife and Aquatic Life

Winner: “Ruby-throated Hummingbird” by Jerry am Ende

Honorable Mentions:

“An Itchy Great Blue Heron in Winter” by Robert Esswein

“Incoming Owl” by William Pully

“Wood Duck Rises” by Brian Weyl

Hunting and Fishing

Winner: “First Retrieve of the Morning” by Fred Waski

Honorable Mentions:

“Hunting with Dad” by Joseph Watson

“Minnow Catching” by Hadrian Cerulean Cissell

“Fishing at Sunrise” by Leslie Berger

Youth

Winner: “Egrets” by Emma Serbinski

Honorable Mention:

“Beautiful Evening Sunset on the Bay” by Logan Lanham

“The First Sign of Spring” by Brinley Summerfield

To see the photos and read more about each photographer and the inspiration for their images, read “View the Spectacular Nature Images Chosen as Winners of 2026 DNREC Photo Contest” in the Outdoor Delaware online magazine.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Alyssa Imprescia, alyssa.imprescia@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov