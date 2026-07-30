Pamela Wiggins Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Pamela Wiggins, Director of Women’s Services, to Director of Evidenced-Based Practices and Specialized Programs, effective August 1, 2026. As Director, Wiggins will provide strategic leadership and oversight for evidenced-based interventions and specialized programs aimed at improving offender rehabilitation, ensuring institutional safety, and facilitating successful community reintegration. She will also lead the statewide implementation of evidenced-based practices, ensuring program fidelity, quality assurance, and measurable outcomes.

“During Pam’s twenty-seven year tenure, she has gained an extensive knowledge and expertise in corrections,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “I am confident she will approach her new role with dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Wiggins began her career with the Department as a Counselor at Jimmy Helms Diversion Center in 1999. She served as a Counselor until her promotion to Assistant Superintendent at Jimmy Helms Transitional Center in 2008. In 2010, she was promoted to Superintendent of Clayton Transitional Center and in 2013, Wiggins was reassigned to Superintendent of Metro Transitional Center. In 2017, she was promoted to Director of Women’s Services, where she currently serves.

Wiggins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Hawaii Pacific University and holds a master’s in public administration from Columbus State University. She has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Corrections Leadership Institute, Advanced Management Training and Wardens and Chiefs Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.