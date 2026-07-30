Sawanda Owens Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Sawanda Owens, Accounting Technician III at Rutledge State Prison (SP), to Deputy Warden of Administration at Calhoun State Prison (SP), effective August 1, 2026. As Deputy Warden, Owens will be responsible for the management of the facility's business office, property/supply operations, and food service departments.

"Owens has gained a wealth of correctional knowledge while working her way up through the ranks," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that she will continue to lead with integrity as she takes on her new role as Deputy Warden at Calhoun SP."

Owens began her career with the department in 2015 as a Sales Clerk at Rutledge SP. During her tenure, she was promoted through the ranks of Sales Manager, Financial Operations Generalist I, Financial Operations Generalist II, and Accounting Technician III, where she currently serves.

Owens departmental training consists of Basic Purchasing Training, Purchasing Card Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, and Introductory Governmental Accounting I and II.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov .