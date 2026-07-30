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Operation TUNDRA MERLIN Activities Planned Near Nome

Residents of Nome may notice an increased military presence in the area as part of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, an enduring Homeland Defense operation conducted by Alaskan Command’s U.S. and Canadian partners.

As part of this year’s operation, the U.S. Army will rapidly mobilize equipment and personnel in vicinity of Nome to demonstrate its ability to quickly position capabilities in remote Arctic environments.

Additionally, residents may observe low-flying military aircraft on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 as aircrews conduct planned training missions in the vicinity of Nome. These flights are part of routine military movements and have been carefully coordinated to support operations.

Operation TUNDRA MERLIN is a long-planned, enduring operation that strengthens the combined joint force’s ability to defend North America and operate effectively in the Arctic. While some activities may be visible, all operations and activities have been planned to minimize impact to local communities.

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Operation TUNDRA MERLIN Activities Planned Near Nome

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