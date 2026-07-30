Joint Statement on Reforms to Massachusetts Home Care

(BOSTON—7/30/2026) Today, Senate President Pro Tempore William N. Brownsberger (D-Belmont), and Representative Thomas M. Stanley (D-Waltham), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Aging and Independence, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our fellow conferees, we are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle that resolves the differences between the House and Senate versions of home care licensure legislation.

This agreement will help people age in place in Massachusetts and help build families’ trust that their loved ones receive quality care. Critically, this agreement ensures the Commonwealth will have the proper standards and protections for home care agencies to provide quality care to consumers and properly train and support home care workers.

Our respective teams are completing the work necessary to formalize the agreement. We are confident that the conference committee report will be filed soon, ensuring that the Legislature can act this week to send the bill to the Governor’s desk.”