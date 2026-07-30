Octapharma selects York County for its first US manufacturing site

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) today announced the completion of final approvals for Octapharma’s first U.S. manufacturing and production facility in York County. The $1.5 billion investment is projected to bring more than 1,500 jobs to Rock Hill, and marks a significant milestone as the biopharmaceutical manufacturer moves forward with establishing operations in South Carolina, further strengthening the state’s rapidly growing life sciences industry.

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma has more than 40 manufacturing and office sites worldwide, with production facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden. The company, which was founded in 1983, develops and produces medicines based on proteins derived from human cell lines and human plasma.

This new facility will be located in Rock Hill’s Palmetto Research Park and include an administrative campus for Octapharma’s plasma donation operations.

Operations are expected to commence in the mid-2030s. Individuals interested in joining the Octapharma team can visit the company’s careers page to learn more.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $65,000,000 Closing Fund grant to York County to assist with the costs of site preparation, building construction and road improvements.

“South Carolina’s talented workforce and strong life sciences ecosystem made it clear this was the right home for our first U.S. manufacturing facility, and we’re grateful to Governor McMaster, the Department of Commerce, York County and the city of Rock Hill for welcoming us to the Palmetto State. This is just the beginning of a long partnership with Rock Hill and York County, one that will strengthen America’s domestic supply of life-saving, plasma-based therapies for patients, hospitals and those who serve our country.”

-Octapharma USA President Flemming Nielsen

“By establishing Octapharma’s manufacturing operations in York County, as well as a corporate campus for Octapharma Plasma, Inc., the company will bring more than 1,500 new jobs to our state, creating opportunities for South Carolinians and advancing innovation in our life sciences industry. We are proud to celebrate this partnership with a global leader in biopharmaceutical manufacturing that will further strengthen our state’s position as a destination for companies looking to invest and succeed.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“As Octapharma’s historic $1.5 billion investment in York County officially moves forward, South Carolina is proud to support its expanding U.S. presence. This landmark project underscores why global companies choose the Palmetto State to manufacture, innovate and establish corporate operations — further advancing our burgeoning life sciences industry.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Octapharma’s decision to establish its new corporate offices and advanced manufacturing operations in York County is an investment in our community’s future. This transformational project will bring more than 1,500 high-quality jobs, strengthen South Carolina’s growing life sciences industry and generate lasting economic opportunities for our residents. We are proud to welcome Octapharma and look forward to the company’s long-term success in York County.”

-York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox