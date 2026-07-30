Firefighters make steady progress on Rowe Creek Complex – West Zone despite extreme conditions

Wildland and structural firefighters continue to make steady progress on the Rowe Creek Complex – West Zone, even while facing extreme fire activity, difficult terrain, and gusty winds. The total complex, caused by lightning, is now estimated at 300,592 acres and is 42 percent contained.

Community Meeting Tonight: Incident officials invite the public to attend a community meeting tonight, Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Barnes Butte Elementary School (1875 NE Ironhorse Drive) in Prineville. Personnel will provide updates on the Rowe Creek Complex and the Coyote, Henry, and Shingle fires, followed by a question-and-answer session. For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be live streamed on the Ochoco National Forest & Crooked River National Grassland Facebook page.

Current Operations

Mill Creek area: Fire activity increased Wednesday evening due to gusty winds and light, flashy fuels in steep topography. Crews successfully constructed additional fire lines around the spread and protected homes in the area. Firefighters expect similarly challenging conditions this afternoon.

Fire activity increased Wednesday evening due to gusty winds and light, flashy fuels in steep topography. Crews successfully constructed additional fire lines around the spread and protected homes in the area. Firefighters expect similarly challenging conditions this afternoon. Highway 26 and Southeastern Front: A primary goal today is holding key breaks along Highway 26 to stop the fire’s advance in the Marks Creek, McKay Creek, and Mill Creek areas. Crews are using direct suppression tactics to keep the blaze west of the highway.

A primary goal today is holding key breaks along to stop the fire’s advance in the Marks Creek, McKay Creek, and Mill Creek areas. Crews are using direct suppression tactics to keep the blaze west of the highway. Northern Perimeter: Much of the northern edge is now lined. Firefighters are currently working to build additional direct lines and prepare contingency lines east toward Trout Creek , with plans to complete control lines over the coming days.

Much of the northern edge is now lined. Firefighters are currently working to build additional direct lines and prepare contingency lines east toward , with plans to complete control lines over the coming days. Western Edge and Southwest: Operations on much of the western edge have transitioned to patrol status as firefighters monitor for signs of renewed activity. Crews are currently mopping up hotspots near Grizzly Road and conducting patrol work around structures in the Allen Creek Road area.

Resources and Management: A total of 2,280 personnel are assigned to the complex, supported by 23 aviation resources, 128 engines, and 70 hand crews. The incident is being managed under unified command by Ian Yocum of the OSFM Red Incident Management Team and Tyler McCarty of ODF Complex Incident Management Team 3.

Evacuations and Safety: Levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for portions of Crook and Jefferson counties. Residents should check the following resources for the most current information:

Highway 26 and other local routes may be impacted; travelers are encouraged to visit TripCheck for real-time road conditions. Smoke remains visible in Prineville and surrounding areas, which may impact air quality. Residents can monitor local conditions at airnow.gov.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area. Officials remind the public that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.