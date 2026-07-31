New Wedding Venue Master Class Now Available

White Willow Meadows

New Online Course Empowers Aspiring Wedding Venue Owners with Proven Strategies from a Successful Industry Leader

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angela Norman, the owner of two luxury wedding venues in Ohio, is opening a new path for future and current wedding venue owners with The Wedding Venue Master Class . The new online digital course, now available, gives owners a proven, step-by-step path to design, fund, build, and operate a high-performing wedding venue.Owners are not just building a venue. They are building a business, a brand, and a place where people celebrate life’s biggest moments. This master class is for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, event professionals, couples, and existing venue owners who are ready to take the next step in creating their very own wedding venue.Norman didn’t start in the wedding business. She built her way into it, one decision at a time. Before entering the wedding industry, she spent more than two decades owning and operating a high-performing early childhood education business, where she mastered sales, team development, operational systems, and scalable growth. That experience became the backbone for everything she would build next. She didn’t just open a venue; she engineered a business.In 2019, Angela launched her first venue with no prior experience in the wedding industry. Before the doors even opened, she had already booked over 50 weddings. This proves that demand, positioning, and sales strategy matter just as much as the space itself. She repeated that success again with her second venue, opening with over 100 booked weddings, building momentum and revenue before opening day.Today, she is the owner of White Willow Meadows and Stone Valley Meadows , two of Ohio’s premier luxury wedding venues, collectively hosting hundreds of events each year. Her venues have been recognized nationally, including being featured on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Season 10, and she serves as a WeddingWire Pro Educator with The Knot and industry expert.Norman’s The Wedding Venue Master Class shares the exact system she used to launch and scale two successful venues, with bookings secured before opening. It discusses how to validate a client’s ideal with real market data before they invest, how to choose the right property, how to design a venue that maximizes flow, experience and profitability, how to pre-book weddings, etc. The course is for entrepreneurs, real estate investors, event professionals, couples, and existing venue owners.“I didn’t have a guidebook when I first started,” said Norman. “I took it day by day and learned as I went. I now want to be able to provide that guidebook to aspiring wedding venue business owners to help them create their dream venue from scratch while avoiding common mistakes. I don’t teach theory, I teach what works in today’s day and age.”To learn more information or to enroll in The Wedding Venue Master Class, visit theweddingvenuemasterclass.com/.

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