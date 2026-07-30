U.S. Army Intelligence Command Welcomes New Command Chief Warrant Officer

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – On Tuesday, July 28, the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) welcomed Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) Jamie S. Turner as he relieved Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy M. Sager during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at INSCOM headquarters. Sager served as the INSCOM CCWO from Nov. 20, 2023, to July 28, 2026.

“Warrant officers are the quiet professionals, the technicians who bridge the gap between technical expertise and leadership, with one foot on both shores,” said INSCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Rhett R. Cox. “You are the masters of your craft, whether in signals intelligence, human intelligence, geospatial intelligence, or any of the critical disciplines that make INSCOM a premier intelligence organization.”

Originally an infantryman in the U.S. Army Reserve, Sager transitioned to active duty as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and later as an all-source intelligence analyst, and as an all-source intelligence technician after completion of Warrant Officer Candidate School. During his career, he has served in various positions, including the U.S. European Command liaison to the Turkish General Staff J2 where he led intelligence sharing efforts and bolstered relations with NATO partners, several assignments in the Special Operations Community, and as the capabilities branch chief at Fort Huachuca, Arizona., leading the integration of emerging intelligence capabilities into Joint Warfighting Assessments and Project Convergence.

As the INSCOM CCWO, Sager was a catalyst for change and a champion of professional development. He provided mentorship and guidance to 15 subordinate command chief warrant officers and senior warrant officer advisors, directly impacting the readiness and growth of over 900 warrant officers from more than 24 occupational specialties across 15 major subordinate commands. Sager will go on to serve as chief warrant officer of the Military Intelligence Corps at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

“Chief Sager, your tenure as INSCOM's command chief warrant officer has been nothing short of exemplary. You have been the voice, the advocate, and the champion for the 900 warrant officers across this command,” said Cox. “Your dedication to our Soldiers, your technical acumen, and your unwavering commitment to the INSCOM mission have left an indelible mark on this command. You have set the standard, and for that, the entire INSCOM family is grateful.”

Sager played a pivotal role in the seamless integration of intelligence operations at the operational level, ensuring that INSCOM’s modernization—spanning the consolidation of major subordinate commands, the creation of the 1st Intelligence Command, and the unification of Counterintelligence (CI), Human Intelligence (HUMINT), and security functions—was executed with precision and unity of effort. His expert counsel was vital in optimizing workforce capabilities, strengthening multi-national partnerships, and aligning INSCOM’s multi-intelligence responsibilities to support the Army’s broader transformation initiatives.

“Over the last 32 months, we have led this enterprise through a period of unprecedented change and complex global challenges,” said Sager. “Leadership isn’t about what you accomplish as an individual, but what you inform, enable, and inspire in others. To my successor, Jamie, welcome to the team. You are absolutely the right leader, at the right time, to join this command team. The challenges ahead are real, but so is the strength of this enterprise.”

Turner enlisted in the U.S. Army as a CI agent assistant and now has more than 28 years of service as a CI special agent. He joins INSCOM from his previous assignment as the former command chief warrant officer of the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command (ACIC) – one of INSCOM’s MSCs.

“Chief Jamie Turner, you assume this responsibility at a critical time for our Army and our Intelligence Community. The Command Chief Warrant Officer position is not ceremonial—it is essential,” said Cox. “In an era of great power competition, where the electromagnetic spectrum is contested, where cyber threats evolve daily, and where our adversaries seek every advantage, our warrant officers provide the technical depth and expertise that gives us our edge. You ensure our systems work, our analysts are trained, our operations are technically sound, our Agents can execute their mission, and our team succeeds. Chief Turner, I have every confidence in your ability to lead our warrant officer cohort.”

Turner has served in a multitude of roles across Airborne, Mountain Division, and Special Operations units to include CI agent, CI agent course instructor and CI special agent course manager at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, commanding general’s intelligence officer and multi-national division-north counterintelligence coordinating authority (CICA) in Iraq in support of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM, deputy CICA at U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Fl., and senior CI advisor for 1st Capabilities Integration Group, Fort Belvoir, Va.

“I am deeply humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve in this capacity,” said Turner. “Jeremy, I extend heartfelt gratitude for your leadership and unwavering dedication. It is a privilege to build upon the strong foundation you established. I am honored to join such a distinguished team and look forward to collaborating with you to take the command to new heights. Leaders first. Technicians always.”