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TEMPORARY WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION JULY 30TH

The Town of Bowling Green is replacing a water valve on Lafayette Avenue on Thursday, July 30. As a precaution, customers should prepare for a water service interruption between 9:00 a.m. and noon. 

The following areas will be affected:

  • Maury Heights Subdivision
  • Schools Road
  • South Main Street
  • Richmond Turnpike
  • Elm Street
  • White Meadows Drive
  • Mulberry Lane
  • Cary Street
  • Hoomes Circle
  • Gill Street
  • Lafayette Avenue

 We appreciate residents’ patience and understanding while this necessary work is completed.

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TEMPORARY WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION JULY 30TH

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