TEMPORARY WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION JULY 30TH
The Town of Bowling Green is replacing a water valve on Lafayette Avenue on Thursday, July 30. As a precaution, customers should prepare for a water service interruption between 9:00 a.m. and noon.
The following areas will be affected:
- Maury Heights Subdivision
- Schools Road
- South Main Street
- Richmond Turnpike
- Elm Street
- White Meadows Drive
- Mulberry Lane
- Cary Street
- Hoomes Circle
- Gill Street
- Lafayette Avenue
We appreciate residents’ patience and understanding while this necessary work is completed.
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