TEMPORARY WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION JULY 30TH

The Town of Bowling Green is replacing a water valve on Lafayette Avenue on Thursday, July 30. As a precaution, customers should prepare for a water service interruption between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

The following areas will be affected:

Maury Heights Subdivision

Schools Road

South Main Street

Richmond Turnpike

Elm Street

White Meadows Drive

Mulberry Lane

Cary Street

Hoomes Circle

Gill Street

Lafayette Avenue

We appreciate residents’ patience and understanding while this necessary work is completed.