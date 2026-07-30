Biblis to Become Laser Fusion Hub

Computer animation of the world's first laser fusion power plant in Biblis; Image: Focused EnergyImage: Focused Energy

Focused Energy advances plan to build the world’s first commercial laser fusion power plant at the former Biblis nuclear power station

BIBLIS / DARMSTADT, HESSEN, GERMANY, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space has selected Biblis to become the home of the national laser fusion hub as part of the “Fusion 2040” program and Germany’s High-Tech Agenda. The decision places Focused Energy and Biblis at the center of Germany’s drive to commercialize fusion energy and is a clear vote of confidence by the German government.At the former Biblis nuclear power station, Focused Energy plans to build the world’s first commercial laser fusion power plant by the mid-2030s. Biblis will also anchor a new Fusion Industrialization Campus designed to move laser fusion out of the laboratory and into industrial deployment.The announcement marks a defining moment for Focused Energy, the Biblis region, and Germany’s fusion ambitions. It brings together the site, infrastructure, scientific expertise, industrial partners, and private investment needed to turn a historic energy location into the birthplace of a new energy era.Thomas Forner, CEO and co-founder of Focused Energy: “Affordable energy is the bottleneck of the 21st century. The availability of low-cost, clean energy will determine where industry develops. For us, fusion is therefore not a technology for short-term political headlines, but rather for the long-term securing of clean, reliable, and affordable energy. That is precisely why the hub in Biblis is so important: It not only strengthens research and technological development but also creates the industrial foundation for a new energy infrastructure. Fusion is finding a home in Biblis.”Hub Connects Federal States and StakeholdersThe laser fusion hub is one of three national fusion hubs. Alongside the laser fusion hub, two further hubs will focus on magnetic fusion as well as the fuel cycle and materials development. Together, the three hubs are intended to bring research, industry and infrastructure closer together and significantly accelerate the technological maturity of fusion.The application for the laser fusion hub was jointly submitted by Focused Energy and Marvel Fusion and supported by the federal states of Hesse, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. Further partners from research, academia and industry, including leading companies from the photonics and power plant industries as well as nearly 20 scientific partners, are contributing to the establishment of the hub.The hub brings together regional sites and expertise: Biblis will be home to the industrial focus, with the Fusion Industrialization Campus. The Fusion R&D Campus in Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein will complement it with key expertise in research and development. A broad satellite network of research institutions in other federal states will further expand the hub.Positive Impact for the Region and IndustryRWE’s former nuclear power plant site in Biblis offers a unique combination of existing industrial infrastructure and available space for expansion. This gives the site ideal conditions for establishing the hub and further developing laser fusion industrially. RWE is supporting Focused Energy as an industrial partner with infrastructure and expertise in regulatory approvals. The associated time and cost advantages will help secure Germany a leading position in international competition.The Fusion Industrialization Campus will establish the nucleus of a future laser fusion ecosystem in Biblis. It will connect cutting-edge research, small and medium-sized enterprises and deep-tech companies at an early stage, build value creation and supply chains, and drive the transfer of technology into industrial applications. In addition to Focused Energy, regional partners of the hub include TU Darmstadt and GSI, among others.Focused Energy plans to make private investments of €200 million in Biblis over the next two years and around €500 million by 2030. Regional suppliers and industrial partners will benefit from the new development, as will research institutions and skilled workers: high-quality jobs and new industrial value creation will emerge around the future-oriented field of fusion energy. Just a few weeks ago, Focused Energy raised US$240 million in what was the largest fully secured Series A financing round to date in the global fusion sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.