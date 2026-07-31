Ben King Appointed to Serve as Deputy Clerk to the Board of Commissioners

Ben King has been appointed to serve as Granville County’s next Deputy Clerk to the Board & Assistant to the County Manager. King has four years of experience in local government at multiple municipalities in Wake and Johnston counties.

King comes to Granville County after a year as Town Clerk for the Town of Archer Lodge in Johnston County, where he began his tenure as Deputy Town Clerk. Before coming to Archer Lodge, King earned his Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While earning his degree, King spent time as a Program Support Assistant for the Town of Apex Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department and as an intern with the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department. He has also served on parks and recreation citizen advisory boards in Durham County, Orange County, and in Salisbury, NC, where he attended Catawba College. King also gained experience during his college years as an intern with the office of US Representative Kathy Manning at her 6th Congressional District Office.

“Local government is where the rubber meets the road, and it’s where residents can truly see and feel the impact of the decisions their elected officials and staff make every day,” said King when asked what drew him to this new position with Granville County. “I’m excited about this opportunity because it allows me to help leadership continue moving Granville County forward while respecting the community’s rich history, traditions, and culture. I’m also looking forward to continuing to work in the Clerk profession while expanding my experience in working with county management and department heads. On a personal note, my mother worked as a Deputy City Manager, and my stepfather was a Division Fire Chief in my hometown. Public service has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

When he isn’t working, King is an active Mason and Scottish Rite Mason and volunteers with Reality Ministries in Durham. His first day with Granville County is August 3, 2026.