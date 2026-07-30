Raqbash Became Ahmedabad's Top Website Development Agency

Raqbash became ahmedbad's top web dev agency

Raqbash Technologies crossed 100+ website projects in a year across healthcare, fintech, logistics and more, becoming Ahmedabad's top web development agency.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raqbash Technologies has crossed 100+ completed website projects in a single year, establishing itself as Ahmedabad's leading website development agency.

The milestone is notable less for the number than for the spread. Those projects span healthcare, logistics, eCommerce, fintech, edtech and real estate — six sectors where "a website" means six entirely different engineering problems.

One Team, Six Very Different Briefs

A hospital website and a freight portal have almost nothing in common beyond the browser they load in. Raqbash built for both:

Healthcare — HIPAA-conscious patient portals, real-time appointment booking, and EHR/EMR integration over HL7 and FHIR, shipped to WCAG 2.2 AA accessibility.

Logistics — live shipment tracking fed by TMS and carrier webhooks, lane-based freight quote engines for LTL, FTL and parcel, plus customer and driver portals with proof-of-delivery capture.

FinTech — PCI-DSS-conscious payment flows using tokenization and hosted fields, multi-step KYC onboarding, and 2FA-ready authentication with audit logging on sensitive actions.

eCommerce — fast, visual storefronts built around discovery and frictionless checkout.

EdTech — course and enrolment platforms that scale to thousands of concurrent learners without slowing down.

Real Estate — map-based property search, virtual tours and lead capture built to convert browsers into enquiries.

"Most agencies build the same website six times and change the colours," said Sara Shaikh, Co-founder of Raqbash Technologies. "We start from the objection the customer raises first. For a fintech buyer it's is my money safe. For a patient it's can I actually book this without calling. That question decides the architecture, not the moodboard."

The Stack Behind the Speed

Every build sits on a modern, deliberately chosen stack:

Frontend: Next.js, React, TypeScript, Tailwind CSS

Backend: Node.js, Python, PostgreSQL, REST and GraphQL

CMS: WordPress, Sanity, Strapi, Webflow

Hosting & DevOps: Vercel, AWS, Cloudflare, CI/CD pipelines

The payoff is measurable. Image optimisation and edge delivery keep pages loading in under a second on Indian mobile networks — the condition most users are actually browsing under. Semantic HTML, schema markup and clean URLs are engineered from day one rather than retrofitted before launch, which is why the sites rank as well as they load.

Raqbash reports a 98% client satisfaction rate and a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews across its Ahmedabad work.

Process Over Improvisation

Projects move through a transparent four-phase cycle — Discover, Design, Develop, Deliver — with a demo every two weeks. Regulated sectors get an extra gate: healthcare builds pass a compliance and accessibility audit, fintech builds a dedicated security review, before anything touches real users or real money.

"Shipping fast is easy. Shipping fast and still being right about consent, encryption and audit trails is the harder discipline," Shaikh added. "That's the part clients keep coming back for."

Alongside website development, the agency delivers mobile app development, SEO, UI/UX design and AI solutions — though web remains the core of the business.

Raqbash operates from Ahmedabad with a senior in-house team and offers free, fixed-scope project quotes.

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