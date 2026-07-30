Mina Martinez, Recognized By Influential Women, Transforms Professional Development Through Etiquette

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Prestige Protocol Combines Aerospace Experience, Mentorship, and Cultural Expertise to Help Individuals and Organizations Build Stronger ConnectionsTorrance, California – Mina Martinez is the Founder of Prestige Protocol, a boutique etiquette and protocol consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals, organizations, and emerging professionals strengthen communication, confidence, and professional presence. After building a distinguished 34-year career in the aerospace industry, Martinez launched Prestige Protocol as a sole proprietor in 2012, combining her extensive corporate experience, passion for mentorship, and commitment to fostering meaningful connections through etiquette education.Before transitioning into entrepreneurship, Martinez spent more than three decades at Hughes Aircraft Company, later becoming part of Boeing, where she served as an executive assistant and training coordinator supporting satellite communications and engineering personnel. Throughout her aerospace career, she gained valuable experience in workforce development, global business operations, and professional communication. Her role extended beyond administrative support, as she became deeply involved in employee development, youth outreach, and the preparation of future professionals for success in competitive industries.A lifelong advocate for education and opportunity, Martinez dedicated significant time to mentoring students and supporting career pathways in STEM fields. She served as a Lifetime Member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and spent a decade volunteering as a career fair and outreach coordinator with The University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg. Through this work, she guided Hispanic engineering students toward aerospace careers while emphasizing the importance of professionalism, confidence, and workplace etiquette.In 2009, after years of persistence and dedication to professional growth, Martinez earned her certification as a Corporate Etiquette and International Protocol Consultant through the Protocol School of Washington. This achievement became the foundation for the next chapter of her career and provided the framework for the work she continues through Prestige Protocol.Today, Martinez designs and delivers customized etiquette and protocol programs focused on culture, connection, and engagement. Her training programs support corporations, universities, and community organizations by helping professionals develop essential skills in business etiquette, social etiquette, dining etiquette, communication, and relationship building. She specializes in preparing new hires, interns, students, and emerging leaders to navigate professional environments with confidence and respect.Drawing from her aerospace background, Martinez developed specialized programming such as “Etiquette for Engineers,” combining technical industry knowledge with professional development principles. Her bilingual capabilities in English and Spanish further enhance her ability to provide culturally responsive training that connects with diverse audiences and communities.Through Prestige Protocol, Martinez has impacted more than 12,000 individuals across multiple states, working with universities, corporations, and community organizations. Her partnerships have included supporting initiatives at the University of Southern California, including Veterans Affairs programs, Gould School of Law students, and Latino scholar initiatives. Her dedication to community service and business excellence earned her recognition as Small Business of the Year by the West Angeles Community Development Corporation.Martinez attributes her success to the meaningful workplace experiences, mentorship, and relationships she developed throughout her aerospace career. She credits her mentors, including her former manager Mr. Rosales, who advocated for three years to secure company funding for her professional certification. That support demonstrated the importance of investing in employees and became a defining example of the impact mentorship can have on an individual’s career journey.She also recognizes the influence of her early customer service experience at McDonald’s during high school, where she learned the importance of respect, values, and treating people with dignity. Those lessons shaped her approach to leadership and communication and contributed to opportunities throughout her career, including being selected to appear in the film All the President’s Men. Her experience as a training coordinator further expanded her understanding of business operations, scheduling, employee engagement, and global collaboration.For young women entering her industry, Martinez emphasizes the importance of professional development, authenticity, and continuous learning. She encourages women to embrace opportunities, seek mentorship, and recognize the value of their voices and perspectives. Having worked in a traditionally male-dominated aerospace environment, she understands the importance of confidence, resilience, and finding opportunities to make an impact. She believes that etiquette is more than manners—it is a tool that helps individuals build relationships, earn trust, create opportunities, and succeed professionally.Martinez also recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in her field today is the decline of meaningful interpersonal connection and traditional etiquette practices, particularly following the pandemic. Since her work has historically relied on personal, face-to-face interaction, she adapted by expanding her programs through virtual platforms. This transition has allowed her to reach broader audiences, support organizations remotely, and provide training opportunities to individuals who may not have access to in-person programs.She views this evolution as an opportunity to continue advancing workplace culture, communication, and engagement. As organizations focus more on employee development, onboarding, and team collaboration, Martinez believes etiquette training plays an important role in creating respectful and productive environments.The values that guide Martinez’s work and personal life are centered around people, culture, connection, and engagement. She believes respect is the foundation of meaningful relationships and remains committed to helping organizations improve through stronger communication and collaboration. Coming from an Indigenous background, Martinez embraces humility while remaining proud of the impact she has created through mentorship, volunteerism, and community involvement.For Mina Martinez, success is not measured solely by recognition or achievements—it is measured by the positive influence she has on others. Through Prestige Protocol, she continues to make etiquette accessible, create transformative learning experiences, and empower individuals to understand that culture matters, manners matter, and every person matters.Learn More about Mina Martinez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Mina-Martinez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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