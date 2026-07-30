Influential Women Features Stacy Perry: Veteran Educator Advancing Student Success Through Leadership

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geometry Teacher and School Culture Liaison at Springdale Public Schools’ Central Junior High Brings 38 Years of Educational Experience, Mentorship, and Student-Centered Leadership to the ClassroomSpringdale, Arkansas – Stacy Johnson Perry is a veteran educator completing her 38th year in education and currently serving Springdale Public Schools at Central Junior High, where she has dedicated years to supporting students, educators, and the broader school community. As both a Geometry teacher and the School Culture Liaison, Stacy has created a unique role focused on strengthening student behavior, improving communication, and fostering a positive learning environment for more than 900 students.The School Culture Liaison position was developed and proposed by Stacy herself, reflecting her commitment to identifying challenges and creating practical solutions that benefit both students and staff. In this role, she manages minor discipline concerns, including tardiness, dress code violations, ID lanyard compliance, cell phone use, and truancy. A key element of her approach is maintaining open communication between students, teachers, administrators, and families. She ensures teachers receive feedback regarding outcomes and next steps while also communicating with parents to support student growth and accountability.Stacy’s program is built on the belief that consistency and active listening are essential tools for changing behaviors and creating a supportive school culture. By taking time to understand students while maintaining clear expectations, she works to help students develop responsibility, make better choices, and feel supported within the school environment.Before transitioning into this innovative leadership role, Stacy spent 20 years dedicated to coaching, with a particular focus on gymnastics. Her achievements in athletics include being named Arkansas High School Gymnastics Coach of the Year twice, in 2006 and 2008. In recognition of her contributions as both an athlete and coach, she was inducted into the Springdale Schools Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Her background in athletics continues to influence her educational philosophy, emphasizing discipline, teamwork, resilience, and the importance of personal growth.Throughout her teaching career, Stacy has also built extensive experience as a Mathematics educator. She has taught Algebra I, Pre-AP Algebra I & II, and Pre-AP Geometry, while continuously seeking innovative ways to engage students and improve learning outcomes. She has incorporated technology-based tools such as Quizizz into her instruction and has supported fellow educators through mentorship and collaboration.A first-generation college graduate raised by a single parent, Stacy understands the value of determination and perseverance. She earned her Master of Science in Education in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University in 2020, further strengthening her ability to lead, support educators, and create meaningful improvements within schools. She is currently exploring opportunities to pursue doctoral studies focused on the program she developed, to apply research to further understand and validate strategies related to school culture, discipline, and student behavior management.Stacy attributes much of her success to the strong work ethic instilled in her by her mother. Growing up, her mother taught her that if she wanted to attend college, she would need to earn good grades and work hard to receive scholarships because financial support would not be available. That lesson shaped Stacy’s approach to life and career, teaching her the importance of dedication, responsibility, and perseverance.She also credits the administrators and mentors who have supported her throughout her career. Stacy believes every administrator she has worked with, particularly over the past decade, has played an important role in helping her discover her unique place within education. Their encouragement, guidance, and willingness to invest in her professional development have helped her continue finding purpose and passion in her work.Additionally, Stacy recognizes the unwavering support of her husband, who has encouraged her to pursue her goals and reminded her that she is capable of achieving anything she commits herself to. His belief in her abilities has provided a steady foundation throughout her personal and professional journey.As Stacy considers pursuing her doctorate, she hopes to further develop the strategies behind her School Culture Liaison program. She believes that discipline and consistency can have a significant impact on student outcomes when combined with genuine relationships and meaningful communication. By listening to students and creating predictable, supportive systems, she believes educators can help transform behaviors and positively influence student success.For young women entering education, Stacy encourages patience, thoughtful decision-making, and a willingness to continue learning. She believes educators do not always need to have an immediate answer when faced with a difficult question. Instead, she encourages professionals to take time to reflect and process before responding.Stacy emphasizes that saying, “I need to think about that,” is not a weakness. In fact, taking time to consider a situation often leads to stronger solutions and more meaningful conversations. She applies this philosophy when working with students, parents, and colleagues, recognizing that thoughtful responses can have a lasting impact.Above all, Stacy encourages educators to never stop learning. She believes that when individuals stop seeking knowledge, they stop growing both professionally and personally. Because education is constantly evolving, continued learning is necessary to remain effective and continue making a difference in students’ lives.Through her dedication to education, leadership, and student advocacy, Stacy Johnson Perry continues to create meaningful change at Central Junior High and within Springdale Public Schools. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to helping students succeed, supporting educators, and building a school culture where consistency, compassion, and growth guide every interaction.Learn More about Stacy Perry:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stacy-Perry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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