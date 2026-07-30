Monetary Policy Report - July 2026

Monetary Policy Overview

The situation in the Middle East is volatile and continuing to have a material effect on the outlook for UK inflation.

CPI inflation was 2.6% in June, above the MPC’s 2% target. There are clear signs that underlying price and wage pressures have continued to ease. But that has been offset by higher global energy prices as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, which have led to higher motor fuel prices for UK consumers.

Inflation is likely to rise over the rest of this year as higher global energy prices continue to feed through into UK consumer prices. That is due to a mix of the direct effects of higher global prices on household utility prices, and indirect effects, as companies at home and abroad pass on increases in their energy costs through supply chains.

The MPC cannot influence global energy prices. What the MPC is doing is setting monetary policy to make sure that the effects of the shock do not become embedded so that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there.

The MPC’s current approach to setting interest rates, including today’s decision, is based on two key judgements.

Key policy judgement 1

Weakness in economic activity and demand for labour is likely to help contain the strength of second-round effects from higher energy prices. But the outlook is uncertain and the risk of strong inflationary pressures continues to be greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures.

The outlook for UK inflation continues to be shaped by two key uncertainties: the size and duration of the energy price shock; and how higher energy prices transmit through the economy, in particular whether they affect wage and price-setting behaviour and feed through into broad-based inflationary pressures – often referred to as second-round effects.

The size and duration of the energy price shock affects the strength of inflationary pressures through its direct and indirect effects. The more that the prices of oil, gas and refined energy products such as jet fuels and diesel rise, and the longer they stay high, the bigger the direct and indirect effects boosting inflation will be.

Second-round effects are also likely to be stronger the larger and more long-lasting the energy price shock is. For example, higher inflation arising from larger direct and indirect effects could feed through via higher inflation expectations into companies’ price-setting behaviour. Higher inflation could also make it more likely that workers will bargain for wage increases to maintain the purchasing power of their pay and that companies agree to those demands – which in turn would push up their costs and could lead them to raise prices by more. These interactions between the energy shock, inflation expectations, wages and prices would amplify the effects of higher energy prices on inflation.

As in April, the MPC continues to judge that weakness in economic activity and demand for labour is likely to help contain the strength of second-round effects, by limiting companies’ pricing power and workers’ ability to bargain for higher wages. This judgement is also supported by developments in broad money (Box E: What signal can developments in broad money provide for the economic outlook?).

But other factors could lead to greater second-round effects. High inflation over the past five years may have made inflation expectations more sensitive to inflation than in the past. Household inflation expectations could also rise by more as inflation is likely to be driven by the prices of highly visible items, such as energy and food. There could also have been changes to the way that companies adjust wages and prices in response to higher inflation, adding to inflationary pressures.

So far, there are few signs of second-round effects (Box B: Evidence on second-round inflation effects from the recent energy price rise). But there is not enough evidence yet to rule out this risk, and the MPC will continue to monitor evidence closely (Box A: A framework for monitoring second-round effects of higher energy prices).

Aside from energy prices, other global developments could add to inflationary pressures (Box D: What do global developments imply for the UK inflation outlook?). For example, rapid expansion of AI capacity is boosting the price of essential inputs, such as microchips, adding to companies’ cost pressures. And disruption to food supplies as a result of extreme weather events, for example a particularly strong El Niño, could lead to higher food price inflation.

Overall, the MPC judges at this time that second-round effects will probably be moderate. But the outlook is uncertain and the risk of strong inflationary pressures continues to be greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures.

Key policy judgement 2

Monetary policy is weighing on inflation. The MPC is continuing to set policy to balance the costs of leaning too little against potential inflationary pressures and the costs of responding too much. The amount policy needs to lean, and the level of Bank Rate to achieve that, could change depending on how the outlook evolves.

Because the outlook is uncertain, the MPC needs to consider a range of possible outcomes and balance the costs of leaning too little against potential inflationary pressures and the costs of responding too much.

To inform its policy deliberations, the MPC has considered a central projection that is judged to provide a reasonable baseline alongside two scenarios that help to show how the outlook for UK inflation might differ given uncertainty about the path of global energy prices and strength of second-round effects (Section 3). These projections, which were conditioned on the path implied by market interest rates in the 15 working days to 20 July, are neither all-encompassing nor do they reflect the full distribution of risks. But they reflect key considerations in the MPC’s policy discussions.

The model-based policy simulations in Section 3.3 of the Report help the MPC to consider what is the right amount to lean against potential inflationary pressures given the MPC’s judgement that the risk of strong inflationary pressures in coming years is greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures (Key policy judgement 1), by showing how well different monetary policy responses might perform in returning inflation to the 2% target if it were known for sure how the outlook would evolve.

The market curve underlying the projections captures both expectations about the future path of Bank Rate and risk premia (Box F: Developments in UK financial conditions). The interest rates faced by households and businesses are affected by the overall level of market rates, not by what has driven the move. So the illustrative policy paths in Section 3.3 should be interpreted as exploring alternative overall policy stances, rather than being read as alternative paths for Bank Rate.

For the central projection, the illustrative policy rules are similar to the market curve over the coming year but lower after that.

For the milder scenario, the illustrative policy rules are also similar to the market curve over the coming year and lower after that, and are somewhat lower than for the central projection.

And for the adverse scenario, the illustrative policy rules are higher than the market curve.

At this meeting, the MPC decided it was appropriate to hold Bank Rate at 3.75%. Monetary policy is weighing on inflation, particularly once broader financial conditions are taken into account, and helping to insure against the risk of stronger inflationary pressures.

Where Bank Rate goes from here will depend on how the evidence, inflation outlook and risks around the outlook evolve, including the extent to which higher energy prices seem likely to generate strong inflationary pressures as they feed through the economy. However events unfold, the Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there.