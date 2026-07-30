Monetary Policy Report - July 2026
Monetary Policy Overview
The situation in the Middle East is volatile and continuing to have a material effect on the outlook for UK inflation.
CPI inflation was 2.6% in June, above the MPC’s 2% target. There are clear signs that underlying price and wage pressures have continued to ease. But that has been offset by higher global energy prices as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, which have led to higher motor fuel prices for UK consumers.
Inflation is likely to rise over the rest of this year as higher global energy prices continue to feed through into UK consumer prices. That is due to a mix of the direct effects of higher global prices on household utility prices, and indirect effects, as companies at home and abroad pass on increases in their energy costs through supply chains.
The MPC cannot influence global energy prices. What the MPC is doing is setting monetary policy to make sure that the effects of the shock do not become embedded so that inflation falls back to the 2% target and stays there.
The MPC’s current approach to setting interest rates, including today’s decision, is based on two key judgements.
Key policy judgement 1
Weakness in economic activity and demand for labour is likely to help contain the strength of second-round effects from higher energy prices. But the outlook is uncertain and the risk of strong inflationary pressures continues to be greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures.
The outlook for UK inflation continues to be shaped by two key uncertainties: the size and duration of the energy price shock; and how higher energy prices transmit through the economy, in particular whether they affect wage and price-setting behaviour and feed through into broad-based inflationary pressures – often referred to as second-round effects.
The size and duration of the energy price shock affects the strength of inflationary pressures through its direct and indirect effects. The more that the prices of oil, gas and refined energy products such as jet fuels and diesel rise, and the longer they stay high, the bigger the direct and indirect effects boosting inflation will be.
Second-round effects are also likely to be stronger the larger and more long-lasting the energy price shock is. For example, higher inflation arising from larger direct and indirect effects could feed through via higher inflation expectations into companies’ price-setting behaviour. Higher inflation could also make it more likely that workers will bargain for wage increases to maintain the purchasing power of their pay and that companies agree to those demands – which in turn would push up their costs and could lead them to raise prices by more. These interactions between the energy shock, inflation expectations, wages and prices would amplify the effects of higher energy prices on inflation.
As in April, the MPC continues to judge that weakness in economic activity and demand for labour is likely to help contain the strength of second-round effects, by limiting companies’ pricing power and workers’ ability to bargain for higher wages. This judgement is also supported by developments in broad money (Box E: What signal can developments in broad money provide for the economic outlook?).
But other factors could lead to greater second-round effects. High inflation over the past five years may have made inflation expectations more sensitive to inflation than in the past. Household inflation expectations could also rise by more as inflation is likely to be driven by the prices of highly visible items, such as energy and food. There could also have been changes to the way that companies adjust wages and prices in response to higher inflation, adding to inflationary pressures.
So far, there are few signs of second-round effects (Box B: Evidence on second-round inflation effects from the recent energy price rise). But there is not enough evidence yet to rule out this risk, and the MPC will continue to monitor evidence closely (Box A: A framework for monitoring second-round effects of higher energy prices).
Aside from energy prices, other global developments could add to inflationary pressures (Box D: What do global developments imply for the UK inflation outlook?). For example, rapid expansion of AI capacity is boosting the price of essential inputs, such as microchips, adding to companies’ cost pressures. And disruption to food supplies as a result of extreme weather events, for example a particularly strong El Niño, could lead to higher food price inflation.
Overall, the MPC judges at this time that second-round effects will probably be moderate. But the outlook is uncertain and the risk of strong inflationary pressures continues to be greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures.
Key policy judgement 2
Monetary policy is weighing on inflation. The MPC is continuing to set policy to balance the costs of leaning too little against potential inflationary pressures and the costs of responding too much. The amount policy needs to lean, and the level of Bank Rate to achieve that, could change depending on how the outlook evolves.
Because the outlook is uncertain, the MPC needs to consider a range of possible outcomes and balance the costs of leaning too little against potential inflationary pressures and the costs of responding too much.
To inform its policy deliberations, the MPC has considered a central projection that is judged to provide a reasonable baseline alongside two scenarios that help to show how the outlook for UK inflation might differ given uncertainty about the path of global energy prices and strength of second-round effects (Section 3). These projections, which were conditioned on the path implied by market interest rates in the 15 working days to 20 July, are neither all-encompassing nor do they reflect the full distribution of risks. But they reflect key considerations in the MPC’s policy discussions.
The model-based policy simulations in Section 3.3 of the Report help the MPC to consider what is the right amount to lean against potential inflationary pressures given the MPC’s judgement that the risk of strong inflationary pressures in coming years is greater than the risk of weak inflationary pressures (Key policy judgement 1), by showing how well different monetary policy responses might perform in returning inflation to the 2% target if it were known for sure how the outlook would evolve.
The market curve underlying the projections captures both expectations about the future path of Bank Rate and risk premia (Box F: Developments in UK financial conditions). The interest rates faced by households and businesses are affected by the overall level of market rates, not by what has driven the move. So the illustrative policy paths in Section 3.3 should be interpreted as exploring alternative overall policy stances, rather than being read as alternative paths for Bank Rate.
- For the central projection, the illustrative policy rules are similar to the market curve over the coming year but lower after that.
- For the milder scenario, the illustrative policy rules are also similar to the market curve over the coming year and lower after that, and are somewhat lower than for the central projection.
- And for the adverse scenario, the illustrative policy rules are higher than the market curve.
At this meeting, the MPC decided it was appropriate to hold Bank Rate at 3.75%. Monetary policy is weighing on inflation, particularly once broader financial conditions are taken into account, and helping to insure against the risk of stronger inflationary pressures.
Where Bank Rate goes from here will depend on how the evidence, inflation outlook and risks around the outlook evolve, including the extent to which higher energy prices seem likely to generate strong inflationary pressures as they feed through the economy. However events unfold, the Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there.
1: Current economic conditions
1.1: Inflation
CPI inflation was 2.6% in June; further progress on underlying disinflation has been offset by higher motor fuel prices.
The underlying disinflation process continued in 2026 Q2. That was evident in the June CPI release which, at 2.6%, was 0.4 percentage points lower than expected in the April Report (Chart 1.1). That reflected greater than expected disinflation across a wide range of goods and services, although food prices provided the largest downside news.
The underlying disinflation process has been offset by higher energy prices following the conflict in the Middle East. Motor fuel prices contributed 0.6 percentage points to CPI inflation in June (Chart 1.2, green bars).
Despite the boost from higher motor fuel prices, CPI inflation fell by 0.7 percentage points between March and June. In addition to further disinflation across CPI components, some of that fall reflected base effects, as sharp increases in prices of certain regulated items last year dropped out of the annual comparison from April, as well as the reduction in the Ofgem price cap in 2026 Q2 (Chart 1.2, orange bars).
Chart 1.1: The near-term outlook for CPI inflation has shifted in recent months
CPI inflation and near-term projections (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The solid aqua line shows CPI data to June 2026, and the dashed aqua line shows Bank staff projections from July to December 2026. The dashed orange and purple lines show the near-term projections at the time of the April 2026 and February 2026 Reports, respectively.
Chart 1.2: CPI inflation was 2.6% in June but is projected to pick up to 3.2% in 2026 Q4
Contributions to CPI inflation (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) Figures in parentheses are CPI basket weights in 2026, which may not sum to 100% due to rounding. Data are shown to June 2026. Component-level Bank staff projections are shown from July to December 2026. The food component is defined as food and non-alcoholic beverages. The fuels and lubricants estimates use weekly DESNZ petrol and diesel price data which cover the first half of July 2026 and are then projected based on the sterling oil futures curve. The electricity and gas bars also include liquid fuels.
The underlying disinflation process continued in 2026 Q2.
Services price inflation fell from 4.5% in March to 3.6% in June (Chart 1.3, gold line), partly reflecting sharp rises in regulated prices in April of last year dropping out of the annual comparison. But annual underlying services price inflation measures also fell to around 3½% to 4% in June (aqua, orange and purple lines). Although still somewhat above Bank staff estimates of their target-consistent levels, the falls in those measures point to a broader slowing in domestic inflationary pressures and are also consistent with spare capacity in the economy helping to reduce inflation.
Chart 1.3: Measures of underlying services price inflation eased further in 2026 Q2
Measures of annual services price inflation (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The low-variance measure is calculated by weighting each component of services inflation by the inverse variance of the change in 12-month inflation of that component from 12 months previously. The maximum adjusted weight is capped at twice its original value. Details of the components that have been included/excluded from the services excluding indexed and volatile components, rents and foreign holidays measure are included in the accompanying spreadsheet published online. The trimmed-mean measure excludes the 10% largest and 10% smallest price changes. The latest data points are for June 2026.
The further easing in domestic inflationary pressures has been supported by a continued slowing in wage growth. Private sector regular AWE growth eased to 2.9% in the three months to May (Chart 1.4, solid gold line). Although compositional shifts towards lower-paid industries continue to weigh on AWE growth by around 0.5 percentage points (shown by the difference between dashed and solid gold lines), momentum in private sector AWE growth has been subdued on a three-month on three-month annualised basis. Measures of pay growth from the DMP survey and the Indeed Wage Tracker remain higher, at around 4%, but have fallen gradually over recent months.
Whole economy total AWE growth has exceeded private sector regular pay growth. That difference largely reflects bonus payments, which do not tend to be a persistent driver of pay growth. Bonuses also appear to explain most of the gap between private sector regular AWE growth excluding compositional effects and the HMRC RTI measure (Chart 1.4, aqua line). Public sector regular pay growth has also been strong, partly reflecting the earlier implementation of this year’s NHS pay deal.
Annual private sector AWE growth is projected to average 2.8% in 2026 Q2 and around 3.0% in Q3 (Chart 1.4, gold diamonds), consistent with slack in the labour market continuing to weigh on wage growth (Section 1.2).
Chart 1.4: Private sector wage growth has continued to slow
Measures of private sector wage growth (a)
- Sources: DMP survey, HMRC, Indeed, ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The private sector regular pay growth line shows the ONS measure of private sector regular AWE growth, measured as the three-month average on the same period a year earlier. The DMP line shows average realised pay growth from the DMP survey on the same basis, while the HMRC RTI line shows a proxy of growth in median pay in the private sector, also measured as the three-month average on the same period a year earlier. Bank staff construct the HMRC RTI measure by taking median pay for each industry – excluding public administration and defence, education, health and social work – and weighting them by industry shares in payrolled employment. Annual growth is then calculated using the Laspeyres formula, holding industry weights fixed at their levels a year earlier to reduce the effect of changes in workforce composition. The Indeed Wage Tracker line shows annual average job title matched pay growth for UK job vacancies. The latest data points are for the three months to May 2026 for private sector regular pay, June 2026 for the HMRC RTI private sector median and the Indeed Wage Tracker, and July 2026 for the DMP survey. The private sector regular pay growth projection diamonds are for the three months to June and September 2026.
The Bank’s Agents continue to report average pay settlements of 3.5% for 2026, below the average settlement of 4.0% in 2025. Contacts cite a lower NLW increase this year, lower inflation at the time of settling and a looser labour market as driving that fall. Most 2026 settlements were agreed before the Middle East conflict, and not many contacts expect to review pay again this year. Some contacts report that knock-on effects from the conflict could slow wage disinflation in 2027. In the three months to July, however, respondents to the DMP survey expected average wage growth of 3.4% one year ahead, below reported realised wage growth of 4% over the past year (Box B).
While the underlying disinflation process appears to have continued, energy prices have pushed up inflation following the onset of the Middle East conflict.
CPI inflation is higher than expected in the February Report, when inflation had been projected to fall back to around 2% from April 2026 (Chart 1.1, dashed purple line). That difference mainly reflects the sharp rise in motor fuel prices, as well as higher fixed energy tariff and other liquid fuel prices. Overall, direct energy effects added 0.8 percentage points to CPI inflation on average in 2026 Q2, relative to the February Report projection (Chart 1.5, aqua bars). That was partly offset by greater than expected disinflation in other components (purple bars).
Chart 1.5: The indirect effects of the energy shock are projected to grow over the remainder of 2026
CPI inflation relative to the projection in the February Report (a)
- Sources: ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The bars show contributions to CPI inflation relative to the projection in the February Report. The bars to June 2026 are based on CPI outturns. The bars from July to December 2026 are based on Bank staff projections. As Bank staff’s February 2026 short-term inflation projection covered only six months, the expected direct energy contribution for 2026 H2 at the time of the February Report has been estimated using wholesale energy prices averaged over the 15 UK working days to 26 January 2026, together with the expected impact of the reduction in costs levied on household electricity and gas from April 2026 announced in Budget 2025 (Box D of the February 2026 Monetary Policy Report). The orange bars capture both domestic and imported indirect effects.
Energy prices have continued to be volatile but, as of the 15 days to 20 July, the direct contribution of energy to CPI inflation is expected to be slightly smaller than in the April Report.
Wholesale energy futures prices have been highly volatile since the April Report. In the 15 UK working days to 20 July, the front-month Brent crude oil futures price averaged $78 per barrel, below the $100 average ahead of the April Report but above the $64 average in the run-up to the February Report (Chart 1.6, left panel). Over the forecast period, the wholesale gas futures curve was, on average, 1% higher than ahead of the April Report and 33% above its level in the run-up to the February Report (right panel). Energy prices rose following the re-escalation of the Middle East conflict and have continued to be volatile in recent weeks.
Industry intelligence suggests that crude oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain well below normal, with disruptions continuing to affect countries unevenly. The re-escalation of the conflict has led to further disruption to shipping flows and could also result in additional damage to Middle Eastern energy infrastructure.
Chart 1.6: Wholesale energy futures prices remain elevated relative to their levels prior to the conflict, but were a little lower for oil in the run-up to the July Report relative to three months earlier
Wholesale Brent crude oil and UK natural gas prices (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) Oil prices are Brent crude in dollars per barrel and gas prices are Bloomberg UK NBP Natural Gas Forward prices. In the left panel, the solid aqua line shows historical oil prices and the dashed aqua, orange and purple lines show futures curves based on forward prices averaged over the 15 UK working days to 20 July 2026, 22 April 2026 and 26 January 2026, respectively. In the right panel, the solid aqua line shows the historical evolution of the 12-month ahead natural gas futures price. The dashed aqua, orange and purple lines show 12-month ahead average gas futures curves, averaged over the same 15-day periods as the oil curves. The final data points for the July 2026 oil and gas futures curves are September 2029 and September 2028, respectively. The September 2028 gas futures data point is calculated as the average futures price between October 2028 and September 2029.
Crack spreads – the difference between the prices of refined petroleum products and Brent crude oil – have fallen from recent peaks for jet fuel and diesel but have continued to rise for petrol (Chart 1.7). Crack spreads remain well above their pre-conflict levels, and refined product markets remain tight, reflecting continued outages at Middle Eastern refineries, restrictions on Chinese oil product exports, reduced Russian oil product exports following intensified Ukrainian strikes on oil facilities, rapid inventory drawdowns and limited spare refining capacity outside Asia.
Chart 1.7: Crack spreads have eased from their peaks for some products but remain elevated
Jet fuel, diesel and petrol crack spreads (a)
- Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) The aqua bars show the spread between spot Northwest Europe (NWE) jet fuel prices and front-month Brent crude oil futures prices, using a conversion of 7.88 barrels of jet fuel per tonne. The orange and purple bars show the corresponding crack spreads for spot ultra-low sulphur NWE diesel and regular unleaded petrol, using conversion factors of 7.45 barrels and 8.33 barrels per tonne, respectively. The February, April and July 2026 bars are averages over the 15 UK working days to 26 January 2026, 22 April 2026 and 20 July 2026, respectively.
The direct contribution of higher energy prices to CPI inflation is expected to be around 0.4 percentage points in 2026 H2, a little lower than in the April Report but 0.7 percentage points greater than in the February Report (Chart 1.5, aqua bars). Within that, petrol and diesel pump prices are projected to contribute around 0.3 percentage points to CPI inflation on average, lower than in Q2 (Chart 1.2, green bars).
By contrast, higher wholesale gas futures prices will feed through more fully to household utility bills from July, following the increase in the Ofgem price cap to £1,663 in Q3 from £1,477 in Q2 (figures based on the new typical domestic electricity and gas consumption values that apply from Q3). The temporary removal of VAT on household electricity bills from October is expected to limit the rise in the Ofgem price cap in 2026 Q4 to around £1,680, around £45 lower than would have been the case without that measure. Overall, household utility bills are projected to contribute around 0.1 percentage point to CPI inflation on average over H2 (Chart 1.2, orange bars).
The indirect effects of the energy shock are expected to grow over the remainder of this year, but by a little less than projected in the April Report.
Indirect effects arise as firms at home and abroad pass higher energy costs through supply chains to consumer goods and services prices (Boxes A and D). That pass-through typically occurs more slowly than for the direct effects of an energy price shock (Box A of the April 2026 Monetary Policy Report) and recent CPI data are consistent with modest effects so far (Chart 1.5, orange bars). Indirect effects are projected to build over 2026 H2 and to contribute around 0.5 percentage points to CPI inflation in December, based on intelligence from the Bank’s Agents alongside data news and model and survey-based evidence. That combination of evidence is consistent with indirect effects building more slowly than projected in the April Report.
Energy costs are an important component of food production and distribution costs. Models that incorporate energy costs in domestic and imported supply chains, alongside survey evidence and intelligence from the Bank’s Agents, suggest pass-through of higher energy costs will be slightly faster for food than for other CPI components. Food price inflation is projected to rise to nearly 3.5% in December 2026 (Chart 1.8, solid orange line). That is less than expected in the April Report, largely reflecting downside news in food prices over recent months – some of which is judged to reflect easing agricultural commodity price pressures – as well as developments in wholesale energy markets.
The lower projection for food price inflation than at the time of the April Report is directionally consistent with recent intelligence from the Bank’s Agents. Contacts of the Agents report that they now expect food price inflation to reach around 4%–5% by the end of the year (Agents’ summary of business conditions – July 2026 (ASBC)). Supermarkets report fragile consumer demand and intense competition. As such, they are focused on cost management and are resisting proposals for price increases from suppliers.
The indirect pass-through of higher energy costs is also expected to raise core goods inflation. Intelligence from the Bank’s Agents suggests that, while production of many core goods – such as clothing, footwear and household goods – is less directly affected than food by the energy shock, some producers are facing higher transport costs.
Overall, core goods inflation is expected to rise by 0.7 percentage points to around 1.4% in December (Chart 1.8, solid purple line). Alongside the indirect impact of energy costs, that projection incorporates an expectation that building price pressures for memory chips will raise costs for a broad range of goods over 2026 H2 (Box D).
Services inflation is also expected to increase slightly over coming months, reaching 3.8% in October (Chart 1.8, solid aqua line). Higher energy and food prices are expected to increase non-labour input costs for many firms in the sector, such as airlines and catering services. Underlying services measures are expected to remain broadly stable, however, as further progress in underlying disinflation offsets the indirect effects of the energy price shock.
Chart 1.8: Inflation rates are projected to pick up across CPI components, most notably for food
Annual inflation rates for components of CPI (a)