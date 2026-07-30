Alaska National Guard Day 2026

WHEREAS, since before World War II, the Alaska National Guard has acted as a first line of defense for the United States of America; and

WHEREAS, the Alaska National Guard serves our Nation when called by federal service, and Alaska National Guard members stand ready to serve their fellow Alaskans for any and all crises, including natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and fires; and

WHEREAS, members of the Alaska National Guard, known before statehood as the Alaska Territorial Guard, defended our State and Nation during World War II, and have since mobilized and deployed troops to Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan in support of the War on Terror; and

WHEREAS, our Guardsmen and women support federal missions, protect the lives and property of Alaskans and Americans, preserve public safety, support civil authorities, conduct search and rescue operations, and help combat illegal drug trafficking; and

WHEREAS, we observe Alaska National Guard Day on July 30th of each year, and we recognize and thank these courageous men and women for their commitment to serving the public interest.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 30, 2026, as:

Alaska National Guard Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to honor the sacrifices and service of past and present members of the Alaska National Guard.

Dated: July 30, 2026