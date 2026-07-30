Governor Dunleavy Announces Creation of Alaska Military Affairs Office

Strengthens National Defense, Military Partnerships, and Economic Opportunity

Today Governor Mike Dunleavy joins Major General Torrence Saxe to announce the establishment of the Alaska Military Affairs Office (AMAO) within the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), a dedicated state office focused on advancing Alaska’s role as a strategic location for national defense while strengthening partnerships among military installations, communities, industry, and government.

The new office will serve as the State of Alaska’s central coordinating entity for military affairs, ensuring Alaska remains the nation’s most capable and competitive location for current and future defense missions.

“Alaska has never been more strategically important to our nation’s security than it is today,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “The creation of the Alaska Military Affairs Office demonstrates our commitment to protecting and expanding our military presence while ensuring our communities, infrastructure, workforce, and industries are prepared to support the missions that defend our nation. This office will strengthen coordination across state government and help position Alaska for continued military investment and economic growth.”

Alaska’s unique geographic position, at the crossroads of the Arctic, Indo-Pacific, and North American homeland, has made the state increasingly vital to national defense. As military priorities continue to evolve, the State recognizes the importance of maintaining a dedicated capability to coordinate military policies and initiatives across agencies and with external partners.

The office, with support through a grant from the Department of War, Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation (OLDCC), will work collaboratively with military partners, federal agencies, local governments, Alaska Native organizations, economic development organizations, educational institutions, and private-sector partners to advance statewide military priorities and serve as the primary state liaison for supporting the Alaska Military Affairs Commission.

The office will lead statewide efforts to:

Advise the Governor and state agencies on military affairs and defense-related economic development.

Coordinate long-range planning for infrastructure that supports defense operations and military resilience.

Strengthen partnerships among military installations, local governments, Tribal organizations, industry, educational institutions, and community organizations.

Develop and maintain a statewide strategic plan for protecting existing military missions while positioning Alaska for future growth.

Coordinate closely with Alaska’s congressional delegation and federal partners on military priorities affecting the state.

Support collaborative initiatives that improve quality of life for service members and families while enhancing community resilience and economic development.

The Adjutant General, Major General Torrence Saxe, welcomed the announcement. “Strong military missions depend on strong communities,” said Major General Torrence Saxe, Commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The Alaska Military Affairs Office will strengthen the relationships between our military installations and the communities that support them while helping ensure Alaska remains the premier location for defense investment and military readiness.”

By bringing this work under a dedicated office within DMVA, Alaska will establish a sustained, statewide capability to coordinate military affairs, advocate for federal defense investment, and foster partnerships that enhance both national security and Alaska’s long-term economic prosperity.

“Alaska’s future is inseparable from America’s security,” Governor Dunleavy said. “This office ensures that our state is organized, proactive, and united in supporting the service members, families, installations, and communities that make Alaska indispensable to our nation’s defense.”