New laws introduced by Sen. Reny take effect

AUGUSTA —Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Cameron Reny, D-Bristol, will go into effect after being passed by the 132nd Legislature.

LD 697, “An Act to Direct the Maine Prescription Drug Affordability Board to Assess Strategies to Reduce Prescription Drug Costs and to Take Steps to Implement Reference-based Pricing,” directs Maine’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board to develop and recommend strategies to lower prescription drug costs for Mainers and bolsters staffing resources to help meet the board’s goals.

LD 2149, “An Act to Protect Affordability in Mobile Home Parks and Manufactured Housing Communities,” protects affordability in mobile home parks and manufactured housing communities by defining “controlling interest” as more than 50% ownership in a corporation or other entity, and by establishing new definitions for the purchase and sale of these communities, building on Sen. Reny’s previous work to prevent private equity firms from buying up mobile home communities and raising costs.

“Rising everyday costs have taken a serious toll on every Mainer,” said Sen. Reny. “I was proud to sponsor LD 697 and 2149 in hopes of taking some of this financial burden off of not only my constituents who live in underserved and rural areas, but for all Mainers.”

As non-emergency legislation, LD 697 and 2149 took effect on July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned. LD 697 went into law without the Governor’s signature after being held over from the First Special Session, and LD 2159 went into law with her signature.

This year, Sen. Reny returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sen. Reny is serving her second term in the Maine Senate, where she represents all of Lincoln County, and the towns of Windsor and Washington. She serves on the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee and the Marine Resources Committee.

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