New law introduced by Sen. Rafferty to protect student athletes takes effect

AUGUSTA — Today, a new law introduced by Sen. Joe Rafferty, D-Kennebunk, will go into effect after being passed by the Legislature last year.

LD 587, “An Act to Require School Boards to Adopt a Policy on Automated External Defibrillator Access at School-sponsored Athletic Events,” requires school administrative units, beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, to develop cardiac emergency response plans, which must address the appropriate use of school personnel to respond to incidents involving an individual experiencing sudden cardiac arrest or a similar life-threatening emergency during athletic events and practices on school grounds.

“Cardiac emergencies are unpredictable and it is our job as parents, coaches, educators, administrators and Mainers to ensure that, if these emergencies arise, we can respond quickly so our students are able to receive the best care possible,” said Sen. Rafferty. “As a former teacher, coach, chair of the Education Committee and — most importantly — a father, this legislation was something I was proud to sponsor in my last term as a state senator. I hope that all parents can worry a little less when they send their kids to sports practices and games.”

LD 587 was passed by the Legislature in 2025, during the First Special Session of the 132nd Legislature. The bill was held by the Governor and became law without her signature in January 2026. As non-emergency legislation, the bill took effect on July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session adjourned.

This year, Sen. Rafferty returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sen. Rafferty is serving his third and final term in the Senate and represents Senate District 34, which is the towns of Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He serves as the Senate chair of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee and is a member of the Labor Committee.

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