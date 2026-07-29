Mosquito Lake Road Intermittent Closures August 11–13

Whatcom County Public Works and WSDOT will conduct a routine inspection of Mosquito Lake Road Bridge #140 August 11–13. This work requires intermittent closures of Mosquito Lake Road at the bridge over the three-day inspection period.

The road will close daily at 7:30 a.m., reopen from noon to 12:30 p.m., close again from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and then remain open until 7:30 a.m. the following day. The inspection is expected to be complete and the road fully reopened by noon on Thursday, August 13.

Signs will be posted by July 31 at each end of Mosquito Lake Road to advise drivers of the closure. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Mosquito Lake Road Closure Schedule

Tuesday, August 11

Road closed: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Road open: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Road closed: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road open: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Wednesday, August 12

Road closed: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Road open: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Road closed: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road open: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. Thursday

Thursday, August 13