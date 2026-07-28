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Labor adds third mobile location in south central Idaho

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 28, 2026
Media ContactWill.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov

A new Idaho Department of Labor mobile location is open in Rupert in south central Idaho. The location is at Rupert City Hall — making 22 mobile locations available across the state.

The expansion provides more options for residents to use Labor’s services in the south central region, such as helping with writing resumes, applying for jobs, prepping for interviews and filing for unemployment insurance benefits. Additionally, job training and other community resources are available.

Services for businesses are also available. This includes helping businesses with listing jobs, recruiting employees, organizing hiring events and providing access to job training programs.

The other mobile locations in the region are in Burley and Hailey.

Mobile locations and operating hours are available at labor.idaho.gov.  

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Location and hours:

Rupert City Hall

624 F. St., upstairs conference room

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Call 208-735-2500 or email Twin.Falls@labor.idaho.gov

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The Idaho Department of Labor’s employment services programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Labor for SFY26 as part of Wagner-Peyser Act grant (70%) and state/nonfederal funds (30%) totaling $8,737,333.

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Labor adds third mobile location in south central Idaho

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