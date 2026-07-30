ADOC CONTRACT EMPLOYEE ARRESTED AT ST. CLAIR CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

MONTGOMERY - On Monday, July 27, 2026, Kamitrice Woody, a contract food service employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), was taken into custody on a warrant for Custodial Sexual Misconduct.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by ADOC Narcotics agents into allegations of prohibited activities involving an inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility. Following the investigation, Woody was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to the St. Clair County Detention Facility, where she was charged with Custodial Sexual Misconduct. Woody’s contracted employer has terminated her employment.

The ADOC remains committed to maintaining the safety, security, and integrity of its correctional facilities. Allegations of criminal activity involving employees, contractors, or inmates are thoroughly investigated, and those found to have violated the law will be held accountable.