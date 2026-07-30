PointGuard AI Advances Enterprise Agentic AI Security with Agent Mission Control

Agent Mission Control Agent-to-Agent Trust Graph

Gartner-recognized platform sets a new standard for discovering and governing autonomous AI with access security and Guardian Agent protection

PointGuard AI's Agent Mission Control grants autonomous AI agents a verifiable identity and validates actions before execution, providing real-time containment of agentic behavioral anomalies.” — Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Security

LAS VEGAS, NV, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Black Hat USA 2026, PointGuard AI today unveiled Agent Mission Control, a comprehensive platform for discovering, governing, and controlling autonomous AI. Recently recognized by Gartner in Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security, Agent Mission Control enables organizations to securely deploy autonomous AI at enterprise scale. Gartner noted that PointGuard AI's Agent Mission Control "grants autonomous AI agents a verifiable identity and validates actions before execution, providing real-time containment of agentic behavioral anomalies."As autonomous AI becomes more capable, so do the risks. The recent OpenAI autonomous agent incident, in which an AI agent escaped its testing environment, hacked Hugging Face, and compromised additional third-party services, demonstrates how quickly autonomous systems can move beyond their intended boundaries. Organizations need more than identity and content guardrails. They must be able to discover AI agents, establish trusted identities, validate every action, detect behavioral drift, and automatically contain rogue behavior before damage occurs. Agent Mission Control delivers this end-to-end governance while addressing all 10 categories of the OWASP Top 10 Risks for AI Agentic Applications, such as Agent Goal Hijacking, and Identity and Privilege Abuse which were exploited in the OpenAI incident.As autonomous AI rapidly transforms the enterprise, security must evolve beyond static guardrails and isolated point products. Agent Mission Control brings together AI discovery, trusted identities, intent-based identity and access control, Guardian Agent technology, MCP Security Gateway enforcement, and high-performance runtime guardrails in a single platform. Built for enterprise deployments, the platform validates agent actions in less than 0.1 milliseconds, while parallel small language models inspect prompts, responses, and tool communications in approximately 0.1 seconds, delivering comprehensive protection with virtually no impact on AI performance.Agent Mission Control provides end-to-end governance for autonomous AI, including:• Discovery and inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and agentic endpoints• Secure cryptographic identities for every AI agent• Direct and delegated identity with intent-based identity and access controls• Secure agent-to-agent communications• MCP Security Gateway enforcing granular tool-level authorization• High-performance runtime guardrails that prevent prompt injection, data leakage, and malicious tool interactions• Guardian Agent technology that continuously monitors autonomous behavior, detects behavioral drift, validates actions before execution, and automatically contains rogue agents through policy enforcement, circuit breakers, and kill switchesThe announcement builds on Gartner's continued focus on securing autonomous AI, including recent research on AI software security, AI identity, Guardian Agents, MCP security, and AI TRiSM, reflecting the industry's growing emphasis on runtime governance and control for enterprise AI."PointGuard AI's Agent Mission Control grants autonomous AI agents a verifiable identity and validates actions before execution, providing real-time containment of agentic behavioral anomalies." Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security, July 2026"Autonomous AI is creating an entirely new security challenge," said Pravin Kothari, Founder and CEO of PointGuard AI. "Organizations need more than visibility into AI. They need the ability to discover every agent, establish trusted identities, govern every action, and stop rogue behavior before it impacts the business. Agent Mission Control delivers the runtime governance and Guardian Agent protection that enterprises need to confidently deploy autonomous AI at scale."PointGuard AI executives will meet with customers, partners, and industry leaders throughout Black Hat USA 2026 to discuss strategies for governing and securing autonomous AI. Organizations interested in scheduling an executive briefing can register here About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI is redefining enterprise AI security with a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to confidently adopt AI while managing risk across models, applications, agents, MCP servers, and cloud AI services. From discovery and posture management to runtime governance and automated response, PointGuard AI helps enterprises securely innovate at the speed of AI.* Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security, Aaron Lord, Meghan Hollis, Manjunath Bhat, 1 July 2026.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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