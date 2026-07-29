Naval Medical Forces Development Command supports first afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation aboard USNS Point Loma

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Assessors from Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) evaluated the U.S. Navy’s first-ever Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) afloat Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, July 24-26, 2026.

The three-day evolution marked a significant milestone for the Navy’s Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) platforms and afloat military readiness in Navy Medicine’s transition to an operational, expeditionary force aligned with Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO).

The ORE utilized performance-based standards to assess Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) 2's proficiency across mission-essential capabilities and validate its training plan through complex shipboard demonstrations.

Prior to the evolution, NMFDC developed and delivered the Mission Essential Task Lists and rigorous scorecards utilized to validate the EMU's ability to operate effectively within the shipboard environment.

“I am very proud and honored to be part of this team of professionals,” said Lt. Cmdr. Julio Menendez, deputy director, operations, plans, and readiness department, NMFDC. “Training and evaluating a task-organized embarked EMU Role 2 capability aboard an expeditionary fast transport vessel, alongside my chiefs, provided valuable lessons learned and future best practices.”

Menendez also said that taking part in the evaluation will help ensure the application of this agile capability across the range of military operations, particularly during large-scale combat operations within a disaggregated maritime environment in direct support of the Joint Force.

NMFDC coordinated the participation of fleet subject-matter experts from across Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency to evaluate functional areas including casualty reception, casualty movement, damage control surgery, critical care, command-and-control, and shipboard medical operations. This collaborative effort ensured the assessment reflected rigorous fleet standards and real-world operational requirements.

The evaluation was conducted in close collaboration with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Command (NEMWDC), Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Military Sealift Command (MSC), and Naval Sea Systems Command, bringing together operational, training, and medical expertise to validate expeditionary medical readiness in an afloat environment.

The significance of the event drew senior leaders from across Navy Medicine to observe the rehearsal before the graded evolution. Distinguished visitors who observed the evolution included Rear Adm. Matthew Case, acting U.S. Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and other senior leaders representing Navy Medicine commands nationwide.

The EMU provides a modular, scalable Role 2 medical capability designed to deliver forward resuscitative care in distributed environments. Comprising approximately 116 personnel, two operating rooms, and 33 beds, the unit is configured for both afloat and ashore operations. It includes damage control surgery, intensive care support, and patient stabilization, bringing critical medical care closer to the point of injury and extending warfighter survivability.

During the ORE, NMFDC assessors and subject matter experts observed casualty reception from simulated air, surface, and shore-based platforms, tracking patient flow from initial triage through surgery and critical care. Scenarios included complex maritime casualty transfers via rigid-hull inflatable boats and aircraft, testing the system's reaction time to severe trauma and emphasizing that speed saves lives.

The successful execution of the EMU afloat ORE served as a collaborative effort involving stakeholders across Navy Medicine, Military Sealift Command, and Naval Sea Systems Command. Through evaluation standards established and monitored by NMFDC, Navy Medicine continues to modernize its deployable forces, ensuring it remains ready, relevant, and responsive to support Fleet and Joint Force operations worldwide.

With the successful completion of the evaluation, EMU 2 became the first Expeditionary Medical Unit to complete and pass an Operational Readiness Evaluation while operating afloat aboard an expeditionary fast transport. The milestone establishes a benchmark for future expeditionary medical force generation and demonstrates the Navy's continued commitment to delivering medically ready forces capable of supporting distributed maritime operations.

NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel.