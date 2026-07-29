TCDD Extra: July 2026

TCDD Launches Self-Paced Online Learning Center

The TCDD Learning Center offers with free training courses for people with developmental disabilities (DD), family members, and professionals who support the disability community. The courses use clear language, step-by-step instruction, and self-paced learning to help participants build skills, confidence, and independence. Courses cover topics such as advocacy, community living, emergency preparedness, healthcare, and more. Whether you’re new to disability advocacy and unsure how to begin, or you’re already an experienced advocate exploring your next steps, the TCDD Learning Center has resources to support you.

Staying Safe During Hurricane Season in Texas

The Disability Rights Texas (DRTx) Hurricane Preparedness for Texans with Disabilities guide (PDF, 9 pages, 2.8 MB) provides information on emergency planning, evacuation, communication access, backup power, healthcare, housing, and recovery resources. Hurricane season can create additional challenges for people with disabilities when preparing for severe weather and recovering afterward. The guide encourages Texans to prepare by making an emergency plan, gathering supplies, and learning about available services before a disaster happens.

You can find additional emergency preparedness support and guidance by visiting the DRTx website or the TCDD website.

New Phone Line to Find Community Care Services

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has created a statewide phone line that Texans can use to find community care services in their area. You can access the phone line by calling 888-241-1570. When you call, you’ll be asked for your ZIP code and connected to a local office that can provide information about the following services:

adult foster care

community attendant services

consumer-managed personal attendant services

day activity health services

emergency response services

family care

home-delivered meals

primary home care

residential care

special services to people with disabilities



For more information on community-based services and long-term services, visit the HHSC long-term care providers webpage.

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