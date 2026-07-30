TurFresh Introduces BioX™ to Transform Artificial Grass Cleaning and Odor Removal in Phoenix

TurFresh technician applies BioX™, the company's advanced artificial turf odor elimination technology, during a professional synthetic grass cleaning service in Phoenix, Arizona.

TurFresh launches BioX™, an advanced artificial grass odor elimination technology engineered to keep Phoenix synthetic turf cleaner, fresher, and pet-friendly.

Artificial grass is an investment. TurFresh BioX™ helps Phoenix homeowners protect that investment with professional turf care backed by decades of experience.” — John Pla, CEO, TurFresh

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurFresh™, a national leader in artificial grass cleaning, synthetic turf maintenance, and pet odor removal, today announced the Phoenix launch of BioX™, an advanced artificial turf treatment developed through years of servicing synthetic grass in Arizona's demanding desert climate.

As artificial grass cleaning in phoenix continues to grow in popularity as well as, Scottsdale, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, and surrounding communities, homeowners, HOAs, commercial properties, and pet owners are increasingly seeking professional solutions to maintain cleaner, healthier, and longer-lasting synthetic turf. The rapid adoption of artificial grass has transformed residential and commercial landscapes throughout Arizona by reducing water consumption and creating beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor spaces that remain green year-round.

Arizona's extreme summer temperatures, combined with pet use, blowing dust, organic debris, and daily foot traffic, present unique maintenance challenges for synthetic turf. While artificial grass significantly reduces irrigation needs and landscape maintenance, routine professional care helps preserve turf performance, drainage, appearance, and longevity while reducing odor-causing contaminants that naturally accumulate over time.

TurFresh BioX™ was developed as part of TurFresh's comprehensive TurfCare™ maintenance process to help eliminate odor causing contaminants while supporting a cleaner outdoor environment for families and pets. Rather than simply masking odors, BioX™ works alongside TurFresh's proprietary maintenance procedures, including professional debris removal, pet hair extraction, turf fiber restoration, decompaction, drainage inspection, and infill conditioning to restore artificial grass to its optimal condition.

"Artificial grass is an investment. TurFresh BioX™ helps Phoenix homeowners protect that investment with professional turf care backed by decades of experience," said John Pla, CEO of TurFresh.

Professional artificial grass cleaning removes accumulated pet hair, organic debris, compacted infill, dust, and odor causing contamination that naturally builds up within synthetic turf systems. Regular maintenance can improve drainage, restore flattened turf fibers, reduce odors, extend the life of artificial grass, and enhance the appearance of residential and commercial landscapes.

BioX™ is ideal for virtually every artificial turf cleaning service application, including:

-Residential artificial grass

-Pet-friendly backyards

-HOA common areas

-Apartment communities

-Dog parks

-Veterinary hospitals and pet resorts

-Schools and playgrounds

-Commercial landscapes

-Athletic and recreational facilities

The Phoenix launch reflects TurFresh's continued investment in advancing the artificial turf maintenance industry through innovative products and proven service solutions. For more than two decades, the company has specialized exclusively in synthetic turf care, helping homeowners, businesses, municipalities, and property managers protect one of their most valuable outdoor investments.

With more than 20 years of experience and over 150,000 professional artificial grass services performed nationwide, TurFresh has become one of America's most recognized names in synthetic turf maintenance. Its proprietary equipment, specialized maintenance processes, and TurfCare™ programs are designed to maximize the beauty, cleanliness, performance, and lifespan of artificial grass installations.

As more homeowners and communities throughout Arizona embrace artificial turf as a sustainable landscaping solution, professional maintenance continues to play an increasingly important role in protecting long-term performance. Regular cleaning helps maintain proper drainage, improves the appearance of synthetic grass, supports cleaner outdoor environments for families and pets, and extends the useful life of the turf system.

TurFresh BioX™ is now available throughout the greater Phoenix metropolitan area as part of TurFresh's professional artificial grass cleaning and TurfCare™ maintenance services.

About TurFresh

Founded more than two decades ago, TurFresh is America's trusted provider of artificial grass cleaning, synthetic turf maintenance, artificial turf restoration, pet odor removal, and TurfCare™ artificial turf maintenance services. Serving residential, commercial, HOA, school, athletic, municipal, and pet care facilities nationwide, TurFresh has helped protect and restore more than 150,000 synthetic turf installations through industry-leading maintenance practices, proprietary cleaning processes, and innovative technologies like BioX™. With a commitment to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation, TurFresh continues to set the standard for professional artificial turf care across the United States.

TurFresh BioX Application

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