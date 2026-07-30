Openwater’s Open-Motion Wearable Earns Open-Source Hardware Association Certification

Openwater, an open-source medical technology company delivering portable, hospital-grade diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

Open source blood flow monitor accelerating stroke research and transparent, accessible innovation at University of Pennsylvania and University of Birmingham.

When the designs, code, and safety data are shared instead of siloed, the next research team does not repeat work someone has already finished.” — Dan Blizinski, Director of Open Source at Openwater

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openwater, an open-source medical technology company developing diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for research and future clinical use, announced that its research wearable, Open-Motion, has earned certification from the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA), making it the first biomedical research device to carry OSHWA certification. The certification, announced July 9-10 at the Open Healthware Conference in San Francisco, deepens Openwater’s leadership in the open medical technology ecosystem. Open-Motion is currently intended for research use and is not cleared for clinical or diagnostic use.

Openwater’s flagship devices, Open-Motion and Open-LIFU, are designed to support collaborative research and medical innovation across the global community. The OSHWA certification of Open-Motion, Openwater’s hemodynamic blood flow monitor, recognizes that commitment. OSHWA certification gives producers of open hardware a standardized way to signal compliance with open-source standards.

For Open-Motion, that means its hardware designs are fully accessible for researchers and developers worldwide to study, modify and build upon. This certification helps establish a common, reusable hardware foundation for biomedical research, reducing duplication and enabling faster iteration across institutions. Open-Motion is currently being used in research at the University of Pennsylvania for large vessel occlusion (LVO) detection and at the University of Birmingham for stroke recovery research.

Dan Blizinski, Director of Open Source at Openwater, spoke at the Open Healthware Conference, reinforcing how Openwater’s vision for an open source medical technology ecosystem takes shape with Open-Motion’s certification. He noted the opportunity for the medical device industry to adopt the collaborative development model that transformed fields like enterprise software. Medical device development still largely occurs in isolation, an approach Openwater believes limits the pace of progress. Its alternative is a shared, open infrastructure where designs, source code, patents, and safety data are freely available under open-source licenses, allowing developers and researchers to build on existing work.

“Navigating the regulatory environment is one of the greatest challenges in medical device development, and it’s typically done alone, company by company,” said Blizinski. “Open-source changes that. When the designs, code, and safety data are shared instead of siloed, the next research team does not repeat work someone has already finished.”

By prioritizing open architecture and shared safety data, Openwater is working to reduce the costly hardware research and development cycles that keep life-saving technologies out of reach for much of the world.

“Open-Motion’s OSHWA certification tells researchers exactly what they’re getting, including designs they can inspect, modify and build on without asking permission,” said Aaron Timm, CEO of Openwater. “That’s how a research platform compounds, and how development timelines compress across the entire field.”

To learn more about Openwater and its open-source devices, visit www.openwater.health.

About Openwater

Openwater is an AI-driven medical technology company founded by Dr. Mary Lou Jepsen to make hospital-grade care universally accessible. Backed by notable supporters including Khosla Ventures, Plum Alley, BOLD Capital Partners, Vitalik Buterin, Esther Dyson, and Peter Gabriel, Openwater employs open-source development and consumer electronics manufacturing to lower the cost and speed the delivery of non-invasive medical devices. The company collaborates with leading institutions worldwide to research, validate, and distribute these technologies, aiming to reach patients across borders and income levels.

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