Arculus Introduces New Home Package Protection Ecosystem Though Kickstarter

Arculus - The Home Package Protection Company Meet the Arculus Boxx. Customize. Track. Protect.

The first connected home delivery ecosystem combining smart hardware, delivery intelligence and protection to help homeowners secure every package

Arculus isn’t just another smart home device. It’s a connected platform that can evolve alongside the way people receive deliveries.” — AJ Chevallier

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arculus today announces it will launch a Kickstarter campaign on August 4, 2026 for the Arculus Boxx, an innovative smart home delivery protection system created to address the growing challenge of package theft or “porch piracy” and help homeowners securely receive, manage and protect deliveries arriving at their homes.

As e-commerce continues to grow, package theft has become one of the most frustrating and costly challenges associated with home delivery. According to the SafeWise 2025 U.S. Package Theft Report, millions of Americans have experienced package theft, contributing to an estimated $37 billion in stolen goods and replacement costs annually. While video doorbells and security cameras can provide evidence after a package is taken, Arculus Boxx was created to help homeowners prevent theft before it happens by securing deliveries the moment they arrive.

“For too long, homeowners have accepted package theft as simply part of online shopping,” said AJ Chevallier, founder and CEO of Arculus. “We believed there had to be a better way. Arculus creates an intelligent delivery ecosystem that actively protects packages the moment they arrive. By combining secure hardware with connected software, we’re giving homeowners confidence that every delivery is protected, visible and completely under their control.”

At the center of the ecosystem is the Arculus Boxx, purpose-built to securely receive everyday deliveries. The Boxx is 35”L x 27H X20.875W and designed to hold three to five typical packages at once.

Powering the experience is the Arculus mobile app, the intelligence behind the platform that gives homeowners complete visibility and control over every delivery. Users can customize security settings, manage one or multiple Arculus Boxx units from a single account, remotely control access and receive real-time notifications whenever deliveries arrive or activity is detected.

The Arculus app automatically recognizes deliveries from FedEx, UPS and major retailers, routing packages directly to the homeowner’s Arculus Boxx while maintaining a single dashboard for every courier and package. Verified proof of secure handoff is recorded for every delivery, while built-in motion detection immediately alerts homeowners when activity occurs, automatically generating one-time courier access codes and allowing every aspect of the system to be managed remotely.

While the Arculus Boxx provides the physical security, the Arculus app delivers the intelligence that makes the platform unique. Homeowners gain visibility into package activity, neighborhood theft trends and community-reported incidents, allowing them to understand risks before packages disappear. Rather than simply recording theft after it happens, Arculus helps homeowners proactively protect deliveries through real-time awareness and connected delivery intelligence.

“Arculus isn’t just another smart home device. It’s a connected platform that can evolve alongside the way people receive deliveries,” Chevallier added. “Whether someone starts with our free app for delivery visibility or chooses the complete Arculus ecosystem with hardware and protection services, we’re creating a smarter, more proactive approach to home delivery that gives consumers flexibility today while building the foundation for the future of connected package management.”

Arculus also introduces a flexible platform that allows homeowners to choose the level of protection that fits their needs.

The free Arculus app gives anyone access to package tracking, delivery intelligence and neighborhood theft insights, even without owning an Arculus Boxx. For homeowners seeking additional protection, Arculus Protect adds insurance for every package delivered into the Boxx, lifetime hardware warranty coverage while subscribed and direct claim handling from Arculus without requiring third-party insurance providers. Arculus Complete expands that protection even further by covering any package intended for the Boxx, including deliveries left on the porch or situations where the Boxx is already full.

Looking ahead, Arculus plans to introduce one of its most anticipated platform features: a unique Arculus Boxx delivery address. Similar to a post office box located directly on the homeowner’s porch, consumers will be able to ship purchases using their Arculus Boxx number instead of their home address. By eliminating the need to share physical addresses with retailers, the feature can reduce personal information exposure while making home delivery even more secure.

Unlike many crowdfunding campaigns, Arculus enters Kickstarter with manufacturing already funded and production underway. Rather than raising capital to develop the product, the company is focused on bringing an already-funded connected hardware and software platform to market. The first Arculus Boxx units are expected to ship in early October, giving homeowners an opportunity to install the system and protect deliveries before the holiday shopping season and peak package delivery period.

Kickstarter supporters will receive special launch pricing, exclusive Founding Member benefits, priority access to the first production run and long-term platform benefits available only to early supporters. Every Kickstarter package includes one year of Arculus Complete, the company’s highest level of protection, covering deliveries intended for the Boxx even if a carrier leaves a package on the porch or the Boxx has reached capacity.

Introductory pricing for Kickstarter supporters begins at $399 with three-tiered plans for backers to engage.

The Kickstarter goal is set at $80,000. If the goal isn’t met, backers will NOT be charged. Manufacturing is already funded and production is underway. If the campaign doesn’t fund, the Boxx still comes to market at retail fall of 2026.

For more information visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/arculusboxx/arculus-the-home-package-protection-company

The Arculus mobile app will be available for both iOS and Android devices.

About Arculus

Arculus is a technology company focused on improving the way people receive, manage and protect home deliveries. The company is the creator of the Home Package Protection category, combining secure delivery technology, delivery intelligence and automation into a connected ecosystem designed for today’s e-commerce-driven households. Its flagship product, the Arculus Boxx, helps homeowners protect packages, gain greater visibility into delivery activity and reduce the risks associated with package theft. Through its hardware and software platform, Arculus is working to make home delivery more secure, convenient and reliable for consumers everywhere. For more information, visit arculusboxx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.