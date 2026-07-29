Qwoted Appoints Beth Ashton to drive media growth

Beth Ashton, Chief Strategy Officer, Qwoted

New Chief Strategy Officer brings newsroom transformation and audience growth expertise to Qwoted's mission of smarter media-expert matching.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qwoted, the leading platform connecting journalists with expert sources, today announced the appointment of Beth Ashton as Chief Strategy Officer marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to reshape how media and expertise intersect.

Ashton brings an exceptional track record across digital audience growth, editorial performance and newsroom transformation at some of the UK’s most prominent news organisations. She joins Qwoted from Bright Sites, where as Chief Product Officer she led AI-powered newsroom platforms serving more than 200 publishers globally, advising Editors-in-Chief and senior publishing leaders on audience governance, workflow optimisation and AI integration.

Before Bright Sites, Ashton held senior audience leadership roles at The Independent, where she significantly expanded international reach and established new global growth verticals across the US, Canada and Spanish-speaking markets. At The Telegraph, she drove substantial growth in digital subscriptions, leading a cross-functional team across SEO, engagement and social performance.

A champion of data-informed editorial strategy, Ashton has spent her career embedding audience intelligence into commissioning frameworks and aligning platform strategy with long-term commercial and product objectives - precisely the kind of thinking that powers Qwoted's mission to make smarter matches between media and expertise.

In her new role, Ashton will bring her deep experience in audience development, product innovation and editorial performance to help Qwoted better serve the journalists, experts and communications professionals who rely on the platform every day.

Ashton holds a Master's degree in Interactive Journalism from City University London and a post-graduate diploma in Journalism Innovation and Leadership from the University of Central Lancashire. She is a two-time industry award winner, recognised by the AOP Awards and the Regional Press Awards for audience development and social media innovation.

"Journalism is under enormous pressure to do more with less and the sourcing challenge sits right at the heart of that," said Ashton. "Qwoted is solving a real problem in helping journalists find credible, responsive experts faster. We have a huge part to play in the creation of authoritative, original content. I'm excited to bring everything I've learned about audience strategy and product to a platform that genuinely champions the media.”

Qwoted continues to expand its role as a critical tool for journalists and communications professionals, with thousands of media requests fulfilled each month across business, technology, healthcare and beyond.

About Qwoted: Qwoted is a platform that connects journalists with vetted experts, helping reporters quickly find credible sources while enabling professionals to share their insights with the media. Trusted by top-tier publications and industry leaders, Qwoted streamlines the sourcing process and powers more informed storytelling.

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